Another Report Claims Only iPhone 14 Pro Models Will Sport A16 Bionic

Taiwanese research firm TendForce is the latest to second the speculation that only the Pro variants of the iPhone 14 series will get the A16 Bionic chip. The cheaper iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max are expected to retain the iPhone 13’s A15 chip.

TrendForce’s recent report focused on global smartphone production. However, it touches upon Apple’s plan to launch four new iPhone models later this year. It says only the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max would be equipped with the A16 Bionic. Previous rumors about the iPhone 14 series from reputed Apple analysts also highlighted this possibility.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman claimed that although the new chip would help the Pro models stand out, Apple’s decision could be due to the ongoing global chip shortage. Notably, this would be the first time the iPhone maker equips its flagship iPhone models with a different chip than the vanilla model. The company usually equips all the iPhones launched in a particular year with the same chip, with the exception of the iPhone SE. For instance, the Cupertino-based company equipped the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max with the same A15 Bionic chip.

Although the rumor mill is confident history won’t repeat itself this year, we will have to wait until September to see if Apple equips two iPhone 14 variants with different processors than the rest of the lineup. Meanwhile, analysts believe Apple will give the iPhone 14 models an Always-on Display (AOD), satellite connectivity, and a 48MP primary camera. On the design front, the new iPhones are expected to have a hole + pill-shaped cutout replacing the display notch, and more rounded corners than previous generations.