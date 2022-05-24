Analyst Believes Display Upgrade Could Finally Bring Always-on Display to iPhone 14 Pro

The iPhone 13 Pro was the first iPhone model to sport a 120Hz ProMotion display. Rumor has it that two iPhone 14 models are likely to continue using the technology, with the added benefit of variable refresh rate technology that can drop the refresh rate as low as 1Hz.

To recall, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max use LTPO OLED panels to achieve variable refresh rates. However, the ProMotion displays can only drop the refresh rate down to 10Hz when it intends to conserve power, such as on the lock screen. This display technology is different from the LTPO panels used by major Android OEMs, which can drop the refresh rate down to 1Hz.

The most significant advantage of a lower display refresh rate is power saving. It could be useful when displaying static content such as a clock or an Always-On Display (AOD). According to Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) analyst Ross Young, the upcoming iPhone 14 could also drop the display refresh rate down to 1Hz. Depending on how Apple decides to use this technological improvement, the iPhone 14 Pro models could benefit from slightly healthier battery life or the inclusion of an AOD.

Can’t confirm, but expecting it. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) May 23, 2022

Although the iPhone has never had an option for AOD baked into iOS, Apple is no stranger to its implementation. The Apple Watch Series 7, for instance, uses an LTPO OLED display. This enables the wearable to deliver the same astounding 18-hour battery life as its predecessor while sporting an AOD.

We find AODs rather convenient when you just want to glance at the time or check on your unread notifications without unlocking the phone and being sucked into the FOMO-induced loop of checking every social media app installed.