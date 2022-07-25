Rumor: iPhone 14 Pro Models to Have Faster RAM Than Standard Models

BY Sriansh

Published 25 Jul 2022

iPhone-14-Pro-Graphite-Display-Black

With the launch of the iPhone 14 lineup later this year, it seems we will start seeing Apple differentiate the “Pro” models iPhone from the standard ones. A new report suggests that iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will feature 6GB of faster RAM compared to the standard models.

Previous leaks and rumors have suggested that the ‘punch-hole + pill’ shaped notch would only be coming to the Pro models. In addition, it’s been reported that only iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max would feature the new A16 Bionic chip, while the standard models will continue to use the previous generation’s A15 Bionic chipset. The higher-end models are also expected to feature better imaging systems

And now, a new report from DigiTimes claims that iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will feature both faster and more efficient memory compared to the other two models. While all the iPhone 14 models will come with 6GB of memory, the two non-Pro iPhones will feature the same type of RAM as the iPhone 13, i.e., LPDDR4X.

On the other hand, both iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are said to feature 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM, which is both faster and energy-efficient than LPDDR4X. If the report turns out to be true, this is what this year’s iPhone lineup would look like:

  • iPhone 14: 6GB RAM (LPDDR4X)
  • iPhone 14 Max: 6GB RAM (LPDDR4X)
  • iPhone 14 Pro: 6GB RAM (LPDDR5)
  • iPhone 14: 6GB RAM (LPDDR5)

It might be possible that Apple is planning to use the same A15 Bionic chip on the base models of iPhone 14 models as used in the iPhone 13 Pro/Pro Max — which comes with 6GB LPDDR4X memory — due to factors like chip shortage and inflation. Still, it remains to be seen to what extent the Cupertino-giant differentiates the Pro and non-Pro iPhones. What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments section below!

Source: DigiTimes | Via: MacRumors

