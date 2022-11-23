Deal Alert: AirPods Pro 2 Drops to Its Lowest Price in Early Black Friday Sale

Ahead of Black Friday later this week, Amazon has discounted the AirPods Pro 2 to its lowest-ever price of $199.99. That’s a whopping $50 discount off their retail price of $249.

Amazon and Best Buy frequently discount the AirPods Pro 2 to as low as $229, but this is the lowest price we tracked for the wireless earbuds over the last month on both retailers. The earbuds are now available for just $199.99 this Black Friday. This is an amazing deal considering they just released a few months ago along with iPhone 14.

For those wondering, AirPods Pro 2 from Apple features better noise-canceling technology, improved Transparency mode, an H2 chip, Find My with Precision Finding, and much more. A new pair of AirPods Pro 2 earbuds from Apple usually cost $249 but are available on Black Friday for significantly less.

If you were planning to buy Apple’s latest AirPods Pro during Black Friday or Cyber Monday, this is a deal that you should not miss.

Amazon has a pretty sweet discount on the AirPods Max as well. The earbuds retail for $549 but can be purchased for $449 after a huge $100 discount. Although this is not a record-low price, this is a decent second-best option if you need the AirPods Max this week.

If you find a better deal on the AirPods Pro 2 or AirPods Max, drop a comment and share it with our readers!