Deal Alert: AirPods Pro 2 Drops to Its Lowest Price in Early Black Friday Sale

BY Sriansh

Published 23 Nov 2022

AirPods Pro

Ahead of Black Friday later this week, Amazon has discounted the AirPods Pro 2 to its lowest-ever price of $199.99. That’s a whopping $50 discount off their retail price of $249.

Amazon and Best Buy frequently discount the AirPods Pro 2 to as low as $229, but this is the lowest price we tracked for the wireless earbuds over the last month on both retailers. The earbuds are now available for just $199.99 this Black Friday. This is an amazing deal considering they just released a few months ago along with iPhone 14.

For those wondering, AirPods Pro 2 from Apple features better noise-canceling technology, improved Transparency mode, an H2 chip, Find My with Precision Finding, and much more. A new pair of AirPods Pro 2 earbuds from Apple usually cost $249 but are available on Black Friday for significantly less.

If you were planning to buy Apple’s latest AirPods Pro during Black Friday or Cyber Monday, this is a deal that you should not miss.

➤ Amazon [Deal]

Amazon has a pretty sweet discount on the AirPods Max as well. The earbuds retail for $549 but can be purchased for $449 after a huge $100 discount. Although this is not a record-low price, this is a decent second-best option if you need the AirPods Max this week.

➤ Amazon [Deal]

If you find a better deal on the AirPods Pro 2 or AirPods Max, drop a comment and share it with our readers!

