Apple: Don’t Use Second-Generation AirPods Pro Ear Tips With the Original AirPods Pro

Yesterday, Apple explained the differences between the first and second-generation AirPods Pro silicone ear tips. The tech giant also advises against using the tips interchangeably.

Earlier in the month, Apple unveiled the second-generation AirPods Pro at its Far Off event.

Although the new AirPods promise improved sound and ANC, it looks physically the same as the original version. It’s a white earbud with a touch-sensitive stem and white silicone ear tips to seal your ear canal well.

So it’s not far-fetched to think that the second-generation AirPods Pro ear tips are compatible with the original AirPods. And they are well-matched — at least physically.

However, Apple noted in a recent document that the first AirPods Pro’s ear tips have noticeably denser mesh than the newer version. While Apple did not provide more information, MacRumors speculated that denser mesh could result in a different audio experience.

The support document reads:

“Ear tips have been designed specifically for their AirPods Pro generation, to deliver the highest-fidelity audio experience. As a result, use the ear tips that come with your AirPods Pro. AirPods Pro (1st generation) ear tips have noticeably denser mesh than AirPods Pro (2nd generation) ear tips.”

Choosing the Correct Ear Tips for Your AirPods Pro

The second-generation AirPod Pro comes with four silicone ear tip sizes.

Unlike the previous version, the Apple earbuds now have a new extra-small ear tip. Others options include small, medium, and large sizes. With that said, you can also get a new set for $7.99 in Apple’s online store in the United States.

The new AirPods Pro also comes with active noise cancellation, transparency mode, and spatial audio like the previous version. However, it comes with Apple’s new H2 chip, which has almost twice as many transistors as the original H1 chip.

As a result, the second-generation AirPods are more power efficient than the first-gen. What’s more, they promise improved sound quality and ANC.