These Exclusive Features Are Only Available on AirPods Pro 2

Apple released the second-generation AirPods Pro along with iPhone 14 series and new Apple Watch models earlier this month. We have now come across several features that are exclusively available only on the AirPods Pro 2.

iPhone Displays AirPods Pro 2 Engravings While Pairing and Connecting

Apple, during its event, announced that people will be able to make their AirPods Pro more personalized by engraving emojis and Memojis on their earbuds’ case. A new report from MacRumors now points out that iOS will reflect the engraving on their ‌AirPods Pro‌ as they pair and connect it to their iPhone. This feature was not available on any of the AirPods that have been available for purchase until now.

MagSafe Charging Case Battery Status Now Visible in iOS Battery Widget Without Taking Out AirPods

Another feature that is exclusively available only on the second-generation AirPods Pro is that the MagSafe Charging Case battery status is now displayed in the iOS Battery widget even when the AirPods are in your ears. On other AirPods, users have to put their earbuds back in the Charging Case to get a reading of the battery status of the case itself.

Apple released AirPods Pro 2 earlier this month. The new earbuds from Apple feature better noise-canceling technology, improved Transparency mode, an H2 chip, Find My with Precision Finding, and much more. The new TWS earbuds from Apple cost $249 and are available for pick-up starting today. What are your thoughts on the above-mentioned AirPods Pro 2 exclusive features? Let us know in the comments section below!

