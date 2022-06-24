Recent Leak Reveals AirPods Pro 2 Redesign and Possible Feature Set

Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 is expected to debut before 2022 ends. Ahead of this highly anticipated announcement, 52audio has published images indicative of the AirPods Pro 2’s shape and form.

52audio gained acclaim for sharing accurate images of the new AirPods 3 design ahead of the official launch last year. Although rumors were rife at the time, the source provided the actual images of the AirPods 3 which eventually shipped out to customers and Apple fans. However, the images of the AirPods Pro 2 shared recently don’t seem to be the actual images of the product which could be shipped to customers.

Design Changes

Interestingly, the AirPods Pro 2 design is different from that of the current-generation AirPods Pro, but not significantly so. Initial rumors suggested Appl could adopt a stem-less design like the Beats Studio Buds, but the images suggest the stem continues to exist.

As for the charging case, the images from 52audio suggest that Find My support will be a major highlight of the redesigned case. A series of holes resembling an iPhone speaker grille is seen on the lower side of the case. These holes could be for an onboard speaker which plays a tone so your AirPods are easier to find.

Another difference spotted is the charging port. Although it is hard to tell Lightning and USB-C apart using the images of the AirPods Pro 2 charging case, reliable leakers suggest Lightning will be the connector of choice this year. Unrelated reports indicate Apple could transition to USB-C for the iPhone in 2024, and the AirPods Pro following suit would be an added bonus.

Lastly, the side of the AirPods Pro 2 charging case has a new component on the side. It visually resembles a hole so you can easily attach a loop of string to the AirPods Pro 2 case. The addition could eliminate the need for an additional protective case with a hole for a carrying string.

RELATED :Former HR Exec Explains How Apple Transitioned from Secrecy to Transparency While Developing the AirPods Pro

Function over Form

Apple is expected to bolster the AirPods Pro 2 with additional capabilities, instead of a radical new design. The upcoming AirPods are expected to sport a new H1 audio chip capable of Apple Lossless (ALAC) audio playback and LC3 codec support. The latter is based on Bluetooth v5.2 and boasts improved audio quality while consuming less power.

The 52audio report adds that Apple could integrate health-related features such as temperature measurement and heart rate sensing into the AirPods Pro 2. However, the recently-revealed imagery doesn’t show telltale signs of additional hardware which could give the AirPods health tracking features. To its credit, the description accompanying the recent images says these health features aren’t confirmed.

The website also makes another sketchy claim. It says the aforementioned lanyard holes could be microphones because the AirPods Pro 2 could serve as a hearing aid. The sound would be “collected through the charging case and transmitted to the earphone for sound enhancement and playback.” So, although the images shared could be an accurate representation of the AirPods Pro 2 to come, the associated details should be considered with a pinch of salt.