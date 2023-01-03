Apple Reportedly Working on Budget-Friendly AirPods Lite

In addition to revealing features of the iPhone 15 Pro, tech analyst Jeff Pu has said that Apple is developing more affordable AirPods Lite to compete with cheaper wireless earbuds.

Apple currently sells four different AirPods — 2nd Gen, 3rd Gen, Pro, and Max — with their prices ranging from $129 to $549. Now, according to analyst Pu, Apple is developing a new product called “AirPods Lite” in an effort to compete with cheaper TWS earbuds on the market.

Pu claims that demand for AirPods is expected to drop in 2023, with shipments declining from 73 million units in 2022 to 63 million in 2023. This is partly due to “soft AirPods 3 demand” and the possibility that Apple may not release any new AirPods this year. However, the company could release a new product called AirPods Lite to compete with non-Apple earbuds and minimize this damage.

At this point, it’s unclear what features the cheaper version of standard AirPods will have or how much they will cost. However, it’s possible that they will be priced lower than the $129 price tag of the second-generation AirPods, which are frequently available at a discounted rate on Amazon.

In conclusion, Apple's rumored "AirPods Lite" could be a game-changer in the wireless earbud market, offering a more budget-friendly option for consumers.

Via: 9to5Mac