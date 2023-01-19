AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max New Firmware Update Available

BY Sriansh

Published 19 Jan 2023

AirPods 2

Shortly after releasing iOS 16.3 and iPadOS 16.3 Release Candidate builds, Apple has released new firmware update for AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max.

The new AirPods update comes with a new build number of 5B59. This update follows the firmware update that was released for the AirPods family in November 2022. Like the previous update, this version is also available for all devices of the AirPods family, including AirPods 2, the AirPods 3, the original AirPods Pro, and the AirPods Max.

It is currently unknown what the new firmware updates bring. This is because Apple has not yet made release notes available for the new firmware updates of the AirPods. The company does maintain a support document wherein it outlines everything new in the updates, but it is yet to update it.

How to Update AirPods to 5B59 Firmware Version

  • Place your AirPods in their charging case and connect the case to a power source.
  • Connect your AirPods to your iOS, iPadOS, or macOS device via Bluetooth.
  • The update should install automatically over the air.
  • To confirm the firmware version, open the Settings app on your iPhone and tap the Bluetooth menu. Locate your AirPods in the “My Devices” list and tap the “i” next to the Bluetooth name.

Please note that Apple does not provide instructions on manually updating AirPods firmware, and updates are typically installed automatically over the air. The software likely includes performance improvements and bug fixes.

