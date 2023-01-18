iOS 16.3 and iPadOS 16.3 Release Candidate Download Available Now

Apple today released iOS 16.3 and iPadOS 16.3 Release Candidate to registered developers. The new iOS RC version comes only after Apple released iOS 16.3 beta 2 to developers last week. In addition to these updates, Apple has also made available the RC versions of macOS 13, tvOS 16, and watchOS 9 for developers.

To download the update, go to Settings → General → Software Update on your iPhone. The update should appear immediately if you have the developer beta profile installed. If you are on the public beta channel, the update will be available within 24 hours. We will keep this post updated with the release of the public beta build.

This is the last build from Apple as a part of its iOS 16.3 beta testing channel. It will be the same stable iOS 16.3 version that will be shipped to the public next week. Since this is the last build, you can safely install it on your primary device.

It’s also worth noting that this version is compatible with devices that are eligible for iOS 16, which includes the iPhone 8 and newer models. However, it’s important to note that support for older iPhone models such as the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, and the original iPhone SE has been dropped.

What’s New in iOS 16.3?

Apple has not provided any details about the changes brought by the latest version. The changelog simply states that the update includes “bug fixes and improvements.”

Moreover, as we have seen with the previous versions, iOS 16.3 is mainly about fixing bugs and bringing overall stability. Nonetheless, it is possible that new features have been added. We are still in the middle of installing the latest iOS beta build, and it remains to be seen what Apple has added to it.

Have you installed the iOS 16.3 Release Candidate on your iPhone? Let us know in the comments below if you have noticed any changes or new features.

Source: Apple Releases