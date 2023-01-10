iOS 16.3 and iPadOS 16.3 Beta 2 Download Available Now

BY Sriansh

Published 10 Jan 2023

iOS 16.3

Almost a month after releasing iOS 16.3 Beta 1, Apple today released iOS 16.3 Beta 2 to registered developers. In addition to iOS 16.3 Beta 2, Apple has also made available the new beta versions of macOS 13.2 and iPadOS 16.3 for developers.

The update can be downloaded by navigating to Settings → General → Software Update on your iPhone. The update should show up on your iPhone if the developer beta profile is installed on your device. However, if you are on the public beta channel, you will get the update within the next 24 hours. We will update this post as and when the public beta build is released.

As this is still one of the initial beta releases of iOS 16.3, it may contain a higher number of bugs than the stable version. To avoid potential issues, it is advised to install the beta build on a secondary device rather than your primary device.

iOS 16.3 is compatible with devices that are eligible for iOS 16, including the iPhone 8 and newer models. However, support for older iPhone models such as the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, and original iPhone SE has been dropped.

What’s New in iOS 16.3 Beta 2?

Apple has not provided any details about the changes brought by iOS 16.3 Beta 2. The changelog simply states that the update includes “bug fixes and improvements,” but it is likely that new features have been added. We are still in the middle of installing the latest iOS beta build, and it remains to be seen what Apple has added to it. 

Have you installed the latest beta build of iOS 16.3 on your iPhone? Let us know in the comments below if you have noticed any changes or new features.

Source: Apple Releases

Related Articles

iOS 16.3

iOS 16.3 and iPadOS 16.3 Beta 1 Download Available Now

Sriansh

How to Use Apple’s Freeform App on Your iPhone, iPad, or Mac

Parth Shah
iOS 16.2 beta

iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 Download Available Now

Sriansh
iOS 16.2 beta

iOS 16.2: 7 New Features Coming to Your iPhone

Darryl
must-have-ipad-pro-pencil-apps-featured

IPAD PRO 2

Oct 30, 2016

11 Must Have Apps for Apple Pencil and iPad Pro Users

Khamosh Pathak

iPad Pro is a beast of a machine. Yes, it runs iOS but don’t let that fool you. iOS has many ways to be productive and for doing creative work. Granted, it’s different

Read More

MACOS

Jun 13, 2016

‘Apple File System’ Is the Company’s New File System for watchOS, iOS, tvOS, and macOS

Rajesh Pandey

It has long been rumored that Apple is working on a new file system to replace the archaic HFS+ file system that macOS currently uses. The company was expected to announce a new file system

Read More
Apple volunteer

APPLE NEWS

Mar 16, 2015

‘Apple Global Volunteer Program’ will let employees sign up to help local communities

Evan Selleck

Apple is no stranger to donating large sums of money to a cause, or to even help diversification within the tech industry. But now it's aiming to donate some individual human hours as well,

Read More

Want to know more about apple Products

We launch new articles subscribe and get updated. MAX 1 email a week. No spam, ever.

Cancel