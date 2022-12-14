iOS 16.3 and iPadOS 16.3 Beta 1 Download Available Now

BY Sriansh

Published 14 Dec 2022

iOS 16.3

Just a day after releasing the stable version of iOS 16.2 to the public, Apple today released iOS 16.3 Beta 1 to registered developers. Along with iOS 16.3 Beta 1, Apple has also released macOS 13.2 and iPadOS 16.3 Beta 1 to developers. 

The update can be downloaded by navigating to Settings → General → Software Update on your iPhone. The update should show up on your iPhone if the developer beta profile is installed on your device. However, if you are on the public beta channel, you will get the update within the next 24 hours. We will update this post as and when the public beta build is released.

Since this is the first beta release of iOS 16.3, there may be more bugs compared to the stable version. Therefore, it is recommended to install the latest build only on a secondary device.

iOS 16.3 compatibility is limited to devices that are eligible for iOS 16. This includes the iPhone 8 and the models released after it. Support for older iPhone models, such as the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, and original iPhone SE, has been dropped. 

As for the changes brought by iOS 16.3, Apple has not provided any details. The changelog simply states that the new software includes “bug fixes and improvements,” but it is likely that new features have been added. We are still in the middle of installing the latest iOS beta build, and it remains to be seen what Apple has added to it. 

Have you installed the first beta build of iOS 16.3 on your iPhone? What changes have you noticed? Share your experiences in the comments below.

Source: Apple Releases

Related Articles

iOS 16.2 beta

iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 Release Candidate Download Available Now

Sriansh
iOS 16.2 beta

iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 Beta 4 Download Available Now

Sriansh
iPhone 14 Pro iOS 16.1

iOS 16.1.2 Download Available Now

Sriansh
iOS 16.2 beta

iOS 16.2 (b) Rapid Security Response Update Available For Beta Testers

Sriansh
must-have-ipad-pro-pencil-apps-featured

IPAD PRO 2

Oct 30, 2016

11 Must Have Apps for Apple Pencil and iPad Pro Users

Khamosh Pathak

iPad Pro is a beast of a machine. Yes, it runs iOS but don’t let that fool you. iOS has many ways to be productive and for doing creative work. Granted, it’s different

Read More

MACOS

Jun 13, 2016

‘Apple File System’ Is the Company’s New File System for watchOS, iOS, tvOS, and macOS

Rajesh Pandey

It has long been rumored that Apple is working on a new file system to replace the archaic HFS+ file system that macOS currently uses. The company was expected to announce a new file system

Read More
Apple volunteer

APPLE NEWS

Mar 16, 2015

‘Apple Global Volunteer Program’ will let employees sign up to help local communities

Evan Selleck

Apple is no stranger to donating large sums of money to a cause, or to even help diversification within the tech industry. But now it's aiming to donate some individual human hours as well,

Read More

Want to know more about apple Products

We launch new articles subscribe and get updated. MAX 1 email a week. No spam, ever.

Cancel