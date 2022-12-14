iOS 16.3 and iPadOS 16.3 Beta 1 Download Available Now

Just a day after releasing the stable version of iOS 16.2 to the public, Apple today released iOS 16.3 Beta 1 to registered developers. Along with iOS 16.3 Beta 1, Apple has also released macOS 13.2 and iPadOS 16.3 Beta 1 to developers.

The update can be downloaded by navigating to Settings → General → Software Update on your iPhone. The update should show up on your iPhone if the developer beta profile is installed on your device. However, if you are on the public beta channel, you will get the update within the next 24 hours. We will update this post as and when the public beta build is released.

Since this is the first beta release of iOS 16.3, there may be more bugs compared to the stable version. Therefore, it is recommended to install the latest build only on a secondary device.

iOS 16.3 compatibility is limited to devices that are eligible for iOS 16. This includes the iPhone 8 and the models released after it. Support for older iPhone models, such as the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, and original iPhone SE, has been dropped.

As for the changes brought by iOS 16.3, Apple has not provided any details. The changelog simply states that the new software includes “bug fixes and improvements,” but it is likely that new features have been added. We are still in the middle of installing the latest iOS beta build, and it remains to be seen what Apple has added to it.

Have you installed the first beta build of iOS 16.3 on your iPhone? What changes have you noticed? Share your experiences in the comments below.

Source: Apple Releases