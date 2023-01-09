No Major Updates Expected for AirPods, Watch, iPad, or Apple TV in 2023

In his latest Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman has reported that Apple is not planning any major updates for its products, including iPad, AirPods, Apple Watch, and Apple TV, in 2023. This news comes as Apple is reportedly focusing on the upcoming release of its Mixed Reality headset, which is expected to be announced this spring.

Gurman notes that the iPad line will not see any significant updates this year. Major upgrades are expected next year when 11-inch and 13-inch OLED iPad Pros are expected to be released. However, there may be minor spec bumps for the entry-level iPad, iPad mini, and iPad Air, similar to 2022.

As for the AirPods, there are no expected updates “of note” this year, which is (sort of) expected as it’s been a couple of months since the company updated the AirPods Pro. However, this could also mean that a revised version of the AirPods Max may not be coming. Moreover, AirPods Lite, which was rumored to launch this year, could also be skipped.

The Apple Watch is also not expected to see major hardware changes, though minor performance improvements may be made to existing models. Apple’s latest addition to its watch lineup, the Apple Watch Ultra, may also see some minor updates this year.

Finally, Gurman reports that there are no plans for a new Apple TV in 2023. However, it’s worth noting that the current Apple TV model was only released in October 2022, so it’s still relatively new compared to other products in Apple’s lineup.

Source: Power On