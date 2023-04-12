New AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max Firmware Update Available

BY Sriansh

Published 12 Apr 2023

AirPods 2

Nearly three months after releasing the last firmware update, Apple has released new updates for several of its AirPods models, including AirPods (2nd and 3rd gen), AirPods Max, and AirPods Pro (1st and 2nd gen). The update brings the firmware version up from 5B58 and 5B59 to 5E133.

It is currently unknown what the new firmware updates bring. Apple has yet to release official notes detailing the changes in the latest firmware. While the company maintains a support document that typically outlines what’s new in the updates, it has not yet been updated for these latest releases.

The new firmware updates likely include performance improvements and bug fixes, as is common with most firmware updates. However, if there are any notable changes, the article will be updated accordingly.

How to Update AirPods to 5E133 Firmware Version

There is currently no standard way to upgrade AirPods software, like iPhone or iPad. The new firmware is installed over the air while the AirPods are connected to an Apple device. However, you can attempt an update using the following steps, which have proven successful for some users:

  • Place your AirPods in their charging case and connect the case to a power source.
  • Connect your AirPods to your iOS, iPadOS, or macOS device via Bluetooth.
  • The update should install automatically over the air.
  • To confirm the firmware version, open the Settings app on your iPhone and tap the Bluetooth menu. Locate your AirPods in the “My Devices” list and tap the “i” next to the Bluetooth name.

The firmware update comes shortly after the release of iOS 16.4.1 to the public. If you notice any changes to your AirPods after the update, feel free to share them in the comments section.

