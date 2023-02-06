Report: Apple Still Working to Bring Reverse Wireless Charging to iPhone

According to a new report from 9to5Mac, Apple is still working on its own version of reverse wireless charging for the iPhone. The report states that the company is working on an “advanced bilateral wireless charging technology” that would allow future iPhones to charge other devices like the AirPods.

According to the report, Apple is working on “advanced bilateral wireless charging technology” for a future iPhone. The feature was originally planned for the iPhone 14 Pro, but was “finalized in time” and hence disregarded. The company is developing a “wireless power out” firmware, for the two-way wireless charging feature.

To implement this feature, Apple will need to optimize aspects like charging speed, heat dissipation, and charging efficiency. A “special user interface” is also being designed for the same, according to the report.

Over the years, we have seen quite a few rumors of Apple developing reverse wireless charging, but the efforts are yet to materialize. The iPhone 12’s FCC filing sparked renewed interest by suggesting the presence of reverse wireless charging capabilities. However, the phone launched without this feature.

Competitors including Google and Samsung have had the reverse wireless charging option for several years. But Apple is yet to introduce ie yet, and 9to5Mac sources have also cautioned that reverse wireless charging “could ultimately be delayed again or scrapped altogether.”

Source: 9to5Mac