Apple Could Launch AR/VR Headset in January 2023, Expects to Ship 1.5M Units

BY Sriansh

Published 8 Aug 2022

AR VR Headset

We have been hearing about Apple preparing its first Mixed Reality AR/VR Headset for quite some time now. A new report from popular Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has now revealed the headset’s probable launch date, price, and Apple’s shipment expectations.

In the research note shared, Kuo says that Apple is planning to host a media event in January 2023, where it is expected to unveil the new Mixed Reality Headset. The company is reportedly hosting this event to reduce investors’ concerns about its user experience. He adds that the market has the highest expectations for “AR/MR headset among Apple’s new products in 2023.”

Talking about product expectations, Kuo reports that Apple is expecting to ship only around 1.5 million units of the headset in 2023. He expects the product to be priced in the $2,000-$2,500 price range, making it a niche product and hence the lower shipment expectations. 

“However, this investment theme has not become a clear market consensus due to doubts about innovative user experience and low shipments of less than 1.5 million units in 2023. Apple may announce the AR/MR headset as soon as January 2023. This media event is expected to reduce investors’ concerns about innovative user experience and low shipmesnet in 2023, and enhance their confidence in the headset’s outlook.” — Ming-Chi Kuo

Previous reports have revealed that Apple’s Mixed Reality headset will feature two 8K displays, dozens of cameras, and an M1 Pro-like chipset. The first renders of the headset were shared last year. It now remains to be seen if the company actually releases the device next year.

What are your expectations from Apple’s first Mixed Reality Headset? Let us know in the comments section below!

Source: Twitter

