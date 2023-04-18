Instagram Now Lets You Add Up to 5 links in Bio

BY Sriansh

Published 18 Apr 2023

instagram bio links

Instagram is finally doing away with the limitation of having just one link in the bio. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg today announced that users can now add up to five links in their Instagram bio. This change will make it easier for creators, businesses, and users who often have to rely on third-party services to add more than one link to the bio.

To add multiple links to your Instagram bio, simply tap “Edit profile,” then “Links,” and “Add external link.” In addition to having more than one link, users can also drag and drop the links to arrange them in their preferred order. Instagram says the new feature will let users showcase their work, promote their favorite brands, and support causes they care about.

It is, however, worth noting that while Instagram allows linking to competing platforms like TikTok or YouTube, these links will open within the Instagram app, not in an external browser. To open the links in a separate browser like Safari or Chrome, users will need to tap the three-dot menu at the top and choose the option to open the link in the system browser.

The new feature also comes at a time when Instagram is competing with rival social media platforms, such as TikTok, which currently limits clickable links to only those with business accounts. Instagram’s new feature is available to all accounts, including business and creator accounts, giving the platform a competitive advantage.

While some believe this change may impact third-party “link in bio” solutions like Linktree, it doesn’t necessarily mean the end of the road for these services. Many creators still prefer using these tools due to the additional features that these services offer, such as payment platform integrations, analytics dashboards, and even per-brand customization.

Via: The Verge

Related Articles

Instagram

Instagram Sneakily Discontinues Shorter Daily Time Limit Options

Anu Joy
Instagram

Instagram Reduces Visibility of ‘Potentially Harmful’ Content, Starts Testing Subscriptions Feature

Chandraveer Mathur
20 Best Instagram Reels Tips and Tricks

The Best Instagram Reels Tips and Tricks

Rajesh

Instagram Testing Feed Changes with Posts in Chronological Order

Chandraveer Mathur
must-have-ipad-pro-pencil-apps-featured

IPAD PRO 2

Oct 30, 2016

11 Must Have Apps for Apple Pencil and iPad Pro Users

Khamosh Pathak

iPad Pro is a beast of a machine. Yes, it runs iOS but don’t let that fool you. iOS has many ways to be productive and for doing creative work. Granted, it’s different

Read More

MACOS

Jun 13, 2016

‘Apple File System’ Is the Company’s New File System for watchOS, iOS, tvOS, and macOS

Rajesh Pandey

It has long been rumored that Apple is working on a new file system to replace the archaic HFS+ file system that macOS currently uses. The company was expected to announce a new file system

Read More
Apple volunteer

APPLE NEWS

Mar 16, 2015

‘Apple Global Volunteer Program’ will let employees sign up to help local communities

Evan Selleck

Apple is no stranger to donating large sums of money to a cause, or to even help diversification within the tech industry. But now it's aiming to donate some individual human hours as well,

Read More

Want to know more about apple Products

We launch new articles subscribe and get updated. MAX 1 email a week. No spam, ever.

Cancel