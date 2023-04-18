Instagram Now Lets You Add Up to 5 links in Bio

Instagram is finally doing away with the limitation of having just one link in the bio. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg today announced that users can now add up to five links in their Instagram bio. This change will make it easier for creators, businesses, and users who often have to rely on third-party services to add more than one link to the bio.

To add multiple links to your Instagram bio, simply tap “Edit profile,” then “Links,” and “Add external link.” In addition to having more than one link, users can also drag and drop the links to arrange them in their preferred order. Instagram says the new feature will let users showcase their work, promote their favorite brands, and support causes they care about.

It is, however, worth noting that while Instagram allows linking to competing platforms like TikTok or YouTube, these links will open within the Instagram app, not in an external browser. To open the links in a separate browser like Safari or Chrome, users will need to tap the three-dot menu at the top and choose the option to open the link in the system browser.

The new feature also comes at a time when Instagram is competing with rival social media platforms, such as TikTok, which currently limits clickable links to only those with business accounts. Instagram’s new feature is available to all accounts, including business and creator accounts, giving the platform a competitive advantage.

While some believe this change may impact third-party “link in bio” solutions like Linktree, it doesn’t necessarily mean the end of the road for these services. Many creators still prefer using these tools due to the additional features that these services offer, such as payment platform integrations, analytics dashboards, and even per-brand customization.

Via: The Verge