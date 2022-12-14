Instagram Introduces Notes, Group Profiles, and Candid Stories

BY Sriansh

Published 14 Dec 2022

Instagram

Instagram has introduced several new updates to help users feel closer to the people they care about. These updates include Instagram Notes, Candid Stories, and a new Group Profiles feature. This article explores these new features in more detail.

Notes

Instagram Notes Feature

The Notes feature provides a new way for users to share their thoughts and see what their friends are up to. Instagram Notes are short tweet-like posts composed of up to 60 characters of text and emojis. To leave a note, go to the top of your inbox, select the followers you follow back or people on your Close Friends list, and your note will appear at the top of their inbox for 24 hours. Replies to notes will be received as direct messages in the user’s inbox.

RELATED :WhatsApp to Release Picture-in-picture for iPhone Video Calls

Candid Stories

Instagram Candid Stories Feature

Instagram Stories are getting a big new feature. In an effort to help users more easily share in spontaneous and fun ways, Instagram is testing new features in Stories to create even stronger connections with friends. These features include Add Yours nominations, where users can invite friends to participate in prompts, and Candid, a new way for users and their friends to capture and share what they are doing in real-time with a group of friends.

Group Profiles

Instagram Group Profiles Feature

Instagram users often create group chats to bond with friends and share content. In an effort to give users more ways to connect and collaborate with friends in groups, Instagram is testing a new feature called Group Profiles, where users can create and join dedicated, shared profiles with friends. Another feature that the company is testing is called Collaborative Collections, where users can connect with friends over shared interests by saving posts to a collection in a group or 1:1 DM.

Source: Meta

Related Articles

TikTok iPhone Featured

TikTok on iPhone Reportedly Monitors Everything You Type When Using In-App Browser

Sriansh
mark zuckerberg tim cook ios 14 privacy

Apple & Facebook Wanted to ‘Build Businesses Together’ Prior to Privacy Fall Out

Sriansh
WhatsApp Privacy Features

WhatsApp Announces New Privacy Features: Hide Online Status, Block Screenshots, More

Sriansh
WhatsApp Pexels

You Can Now Transfer WhatsApp Chats From Android to iPhone and Vice Versa

Sriansh
must-have-ipad-pro-pencil-apps-featured

IPAD PRO 2

Oct 30, 2016

11 Must Have Apps for Apple Pencil and iPad Pro Users

Khamosh Pathak

iPad Pro is a beast of a machine. Yes, it runs iOS but don’t let that fool you. iOS has many ways to be productive and for doing creative work. Granted, it’s different

Read More

MACOS

Jun 13, 2016

‘Apple File System’ Is the Company’s New File System for watchOS, iOS, tvOS, and macOS

Rajesh Pandey

It has long been rumored that Apple is working on a new file system to replace the archaic HFS+ file system that macOS currently uses. The company was expected to announce a new file system

Read More
Apple volunteer

APPLE NEWS

Mar 16, 2015

‘Apple Global Volunteer Program’ will let employees sign up to help local communities

Evan Selleck

Apple is no stranger to donating large sums of money to a cause, or to even help diversification within the tech industry. But now it's aiming to donate some individual human hours as well,

Read More

Want to know more about apple Products

We launch new articles subscribe and get updated. MAX 1 email a week. No spam, ever.

Cancel