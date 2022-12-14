Instagram Introduces Notes, Group Profiles, and Candid Stories

Instagram has introduced several new updates to help users feel closer to the people they care about. These updates include Instagram Notes, Candid Stories, and a new Group Profiles feature. This article explores these new features in more detail.

Notes

The Notes feature provides a new way for users to share their thoughts and see what their friends are up to. Instagram Notes are short tweet-like posts composed of up to 60 characters of text and emojis. To leave a note, go to the top of your inbox, select the followers you follow back or people on your Close Friends list, and your note will appear at the top of their inbox for 24 hours. Replies to notes will be received as direct messages in the user’s inbox.

Candid Stories

Instagram Stories are getting a big new feature. In an effort to help users more easily share in spontaneous and fun ways, Instagram is testing new features in Stories to create even stronger connections with friends. These features include Add Yours nominations, where users can invite friends to participate in prompts, and Candid, a new way for users and their friends to capture and share what they are doing in real-time with a group of friends.

Group Profiles

Instagram users often create group chats to bond with friends and share content. In an effort to give users more ways to connect and collaborate with friends in groups, Instagram is testing a new feature called Group Profiles, where users can create and join dedicated, shared profiles with friends. Another feature that the company is testing is called Collaborative Collections, where users can connect with friends over shared interests by saving posts to a collection in a group or 1:1 DM.

