Twitter Blue Will Reportedly Cost More on iPhone Than on Website

According to a new report from The Information, Twitter is planning to charge iPhone customers more for the Blue subscription as compared to those who subscribe via the web.

According to the report, Twitter Blue will cost $11 per month on iPhone, whereas it will cost a customer $7 per month if they subscribe via the Twitter website. Due to the difference in pricing between Twitter and Apple, most customers will likely subscribe via the web instead of via the app, thus allowing Twitter to avoid in-app purchase fees.

Before Twitter Blue was paused, its pricing was previously set at $7.99 per month for iPhone users. The company is reportedly now planning to change the subscription cost. Some employees have been briefed on the new pricing, but Twitter CEO Elon Musk has a reputation for making sudden decisions, so it is still uncertain if the plans could change.

Musk has been a vocal critic of Apple’s App Store fees in the past. Last month, he described it as a “secret tax” levied by the iPhone maker. However, this was not the first time Musk spoke out against this fee. Last year, he sided with Epic Games in their battle with Apple and said that these fees are a “de facto global tax on the internet.”

More recently, Musk went on a Twitter tirade against Apple, accusing them of hating “free speech in America” and threatening to “withhold Twitter from its App Store.” However, after meeting with Apple CEO Tim Cook on a tour of the Cupertino campus, the issue was resolved, and things went back to being good between the two companies.

The company appears to be planning to charge iPhone users more than web users when Twitter Blue is relaunched on Friday. It is, however, still unknown what pricing will be implemented on the App Store.

