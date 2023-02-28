iPhone Users Can Now Easily Make Their Own WhatsApp Stickers

In its latest update for iPhone, WhatsApp has added a new feature that allows users to create their own stickers.

Up until now, users had to use third-party applications to create their own for WhatsApp. However, that has now changed with the latest update. WhatsApp has introduced a new feature in its app using which users can simply drag and drop their own stickers into the app.

This new feature is based on the new subject detection that was introduced in iOS 16. To use it, users can open the Photos app on their iPhone and choose a photo. They can then drag and drop it into their WhatsApp conversation. A pop-up will then ask if you want to turn that photo into a sticker, and after sending it, the sticker will remain saved in your WhatsApp collection.

Since it relies on subject detection, this new feature only works on iOS 16 or later. It is worth noting that WhatsApp competitor Telegram also allow users to create their own stickers using a similar method.

In addition to this new feature, WhatsApp also added support for picture-in-picture video calls in its app for iOS with a recent update. Like FaceTime, this feature allows users to open another app without having to interrupt their video call. Both of these features — custom sticker creation and PiP video calls — are now available on stable version of WhatsApp for iPhone (version 23.3.77 or above).

WhatsApp is also said to be working on an option to let users edit sent messages, but it’s unclear when this feature will become available to users.

Source: WABetaInfo