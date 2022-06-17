WhatsApp Finally Rolls out Granular Privacy Controls for iPhone

Late last year, we reported that hot favorite instant messaging service WhatsApp had a few privacy-focused features in the pipeline. After extensive testing, those features are finally rolling out to iPhone and Android users worldwide. Once you update to the latest version of WhatsApp, you can control who views your profile picture, the About section, and the Last Seen status.

WhatsApp took to Twitter to announce that after months of beta testing, it now gives users more granular options for hiding their profile pictures and other personal details. A new option called “My Contacts Except” has been added, so the Last Seen status, profile picture, and status will be visible only to your contacts, except the people you select.

🔒 To further protect your privacy online, we’re rolling out new options to your privacy control settings 🔒 Now you can select who from your contact list can see your Profile Photo, About, and Last Seen status. For more information follow this link: https://t.co/UGMCx2n70h — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) June 15, 2022

Previously, WhatsApp only allowed you to either hide your Last Seen status from everyone or show it to everyone. The biggest disadvantage of this setting was that people would know you checked WhatsApp but chose to ignore their message, even if you have turned off Read Receipts. Now, you can hide your Last Seen status from select contacts, while others get to see it. Note that if you hide your Last Seen status from select contacts, you won’t be able to see their Last Seen status either.

The new granular controls work independently of each other. So, you can choose to hide your profile picture, About section, Status, and Last Seen status from different groups of people. You aren’t forced to have one list of contacts for all those who cannot see the four identifiers on WhatsApp. You can access these new privacy settings in the Account Privacy menu on WhatsApp.

The IM service remains welcoming of user feedback. So, make sure you update to the latest version of WhatsApp for iPhone at the earliest to enjoy the new features.