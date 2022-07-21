You Can Now Transfer WhatsApp Chats From Android to iPhone and Vice Versa

After weeks and months of testing (and teasing) it, WhatsApp has announced that the ability to transfer WhatsApp chats from Android to iPhone (and vice versa) is now available to everyone.

While the process of moving WhatsApp chats from Android to Android smartphones and iPhone to iPhone has been pretty simple, users were not able to move chats cross-platform. The company has now released the feature that allows you to move to chats between the two platforms.

The process is, however, a bit cumbersome. To transfer WhatsApp chats from Android to iPhone, you will need to make sure that both the phones are connected to the same Wi-Fi network. The Move to iOS should also be installed on the Android phone, and iPhone should be in the new (or factory reset) state.

A new way to keep the chats that mean the most 📱📲 Today, you’ll have the ability to transfer your entire chat history from Android to iOS and vice versa. Now you have the freedom to switch to and from your preferred devices. — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) July 20, 2022

Next, start setting up your iPhone as usual. When the Apps & Data setup screen appears, select Move Data from Android. A code will appear on your iPhone. Enter this code on WhatsApp for Android’s transfer data screen, and the chat migration process will begin. Once all the data is transferred, download WhatsApp from iOS App Store and log in with the same phone number.

All of your WhatsApp data, including your chat history, voice notes, photos, videos, and other media files, will be already present on WhatsApp for ‌iPhone‌ once you set it up. It is, however, worth noting that the payment messages and call history will not be transferred to the new phone for security purposes.

Anyone with WhatsApp version 2.22.7.74 on Android and WhatsApp version 2.22.10.70 on iOS can now use the feature. It is also noteworthy that WhatsApp chat history migration is only supported on Android 5.0+ devices and iPhones running iOS 15.5 or newer. If you have any doubts about the process, WhatsApp has a handy support page that goes through all the nitty-gritty details of the transfer process.

Source: Facebook