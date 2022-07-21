You Can Now Transfer WhatsApp Chats From Android to iPhone and Vice Versa

BY Sriansh

Published 21 Jul 2022

WhatsApp Pexels

 

After weeks and months of testing (and teasing) it, WhatsApp has announced that the ability to transfer WhatsApp chats from Android to iPhone (and vice versa) is now available to everyone.

While the process of moving WhatsApp chats from Android to Android smartphones and iPhone to iPhone has been pretty simple, users were not able to move chats cross-platform. The company has now released the feature that allows you to move to chats between the two platforms. 

The process is, however, a bit cumbersome. To transfer WhatsApp chats from Android to iPhone, you will need to make sure that both the phones are connected to the same Wi-Fi network. The Move to iOS should also be installed on the Android phone, and iPhone should be in the new (or factory reset) state.

Next, start setting up your iPhone as usual. When the Apps & Data setup screen appears, select Move Data from Android. A code will appear on your iPhone. Enter this code on WhatsApp for Android’s transfer data screen, and the chat migration process will begin. Once all the data is transferred, download WhatsApp from iOS App Store and log in with the same phone number.

All of your WhatsApp data, including your chat history, voice notes, photos, videos, and other media files, will be already present on WhatsApp for ‌iPhone‌ once you set it up. It is, however, worth noting that the payment messages and call history will not be transferred to the new phone for security purposes. 

Anyone with WhatsApp version 2.22.7.74 on Android and WhatsApp version 2.22.10.70 on iOS can now use the feature. It is also noteworthy that WhatsApp chat history migration is only supported on Android 5.0+ devices and iPhones running iOS 15.5 or newer. If you have any doubts about the process, WhatsApp has a handy support page that goes through all the nitty-gritty details of the transfer process. 

Source: Facebook

Related Articles

WhatsApp End to End Encrypted

WhatsApp Spotted Beta Testing Much-Needed Privacy Feature Improvements for iPhone

Chandraveer Mathur

WhatsApp Finally Makes Message Reactions, 2GB Upload Limit, and Community Features Official

Chandraveer Mathur
WhatsApp transfer from iPhone to Android

WhatsApp for iPhone Could Soon Make Large File Sharing Easier

Chandraveer Mathur
WhatsApp

WhatsApp for iPhone Will No Longer Save Media Shared in Chats with Disappearing Messages Enabled

Anu Joy
must-have-ipad-pro-pencil-apps-featured

IPAD PRO 2

Oct 30, 2016

11 Must Have Apps for Apple Pencil and iPad Pro Users

Khamosh Pathak

iPad Pro is a beast of a machine. Yes, it runs iOS but don’t let that fool you. iOS has many ways to be productive and for doing creative work. Granted, it’s different

Read More

MACOS

Jun 13, 2016

‘Apple File System’ Is the Company’s New File System for watchOS, iOS, tvOS, and macOS

Rajesh Pandey

It has long been rumored that Apple is working on a new file system to replace the archaic HFS+ file system that macOS currently uses. The company was expected to announce a new file system

Read More
Apple volunteer

APPLE NEWS

Mar 16, 2015

‘Apple Global Volunteer Program’ will let employees sign up to help local communities

Evan Selleck

Apple is no stranger to donating large sums of money to a cause, or to even help diversification within the tech industry. But now it's aiming to donate some individual human hours as well,

Read More

Want to know more about apple Products

We launch new articles subscribe and get updated. MAX 1 email a week. No spam, ever.

Cancel