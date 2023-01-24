WhatsApp Mac Beta with Native Apple Silicon Support Now Available

It’s official. The beta version of the WhatsApp app on macOS with native Apple silicon support is now available to all users.

For a while now, the developers at WhatsApp have been working on a version of the chat app with native Apple silicon support.

Five months ago, news of a new WhatsApp application for macOS — a native app built with Mac Catalyst — surfaced on the web. The report suggested that the new chat app would give Mac users access to WhatsApp features previously exclusive to the iOS app.

Unfortunately, the new chat app was only available to a limited number of early-beta users on TestFlight. As a result, it remained elusive to most individuals that use WhatsApp on macOS — until recently.

According to a recent WABetaInfo report, the beta version of the WhatsApp app for macOS with native Apple silicon support is finally available for download. In other words, you can now download and install the dmg file directly from the official website.

Here’s what to expect from the new WhatsApp app for macOS.

Using WhatsApp Mac Beta with Native Apple Silicon Support

Since the new native WhatsApp app was built using Mac Catalyst, macOS users can now enjoy a more seamless experience. That’s because the chat app now leverages the Apple silicon chip to run faster while using fewer resources.

Besides, the WhatsApp beta app now has an app sidebar and the ability to drag and drop a file, making it feel like a traditional macOS app.

Despite these improvements, it’s worth noting that the chat app is still in beta. As such, some features may not work as expected, and others may roll out on future dates.

Again, only macOS devices with the Apple silicon chip will benefit from the update. These include machines with the M1, M1 Pro, M1 Max, M1 Ultra, M2, M2 Pro, and M2 Max chips.