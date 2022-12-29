WhatsApp Could Stop Working on iPhone 5 and 5C Soon

A recent report suggests that WhatsApp will stop working on some smartphones in a few days, including Apple’s iPhone 5 and 5C.

WhatsApp is a popular messaging platform currently available on Android and iOS devices. However, the company occasionally drops support for older phones to focus its resources on modern machines.

For example, the Meta-owned company discontinued its app on iOS 10 and 11 back in October. As a result, iPhone 5 and 5C users could not use the latest WhatsApp version on their devices.

Well, now WhatsApp is taking things a step further. Earlier today, GizChina reported that the messaging app would stop working on a dozen smartphone models — including iPhone 5 and 5C — by December 31, 2022.

“To keep up with the latest advances in technology, we routinely stop supporting older operating systems to point our resources to supporting the latest ones,” says WhatsApp on its blog. “If we stop supporting your operating system, you’ll be notified and reminded a few times to upgrade your device to continue using WhatsApp.”

WhatsApp to Stop Working on Android Devices Too

Besides the iPhone 5 and 5C, the messaging platform will also stop working on several Android devices. These include the HTC Desire 500, Huawei Ascend D, Lenovo A820, Samsung Galaxy S2, Samsung Galaxy S3 mini, and Sony Xperia Arc S, among others.

That means users who own any of these smartphones will no longer be able to make calls or receive messages on the app.

The Meta-owned company explained:

“To choose what to stop supporting, every year we, like other technology companies, look at which devices and software are the oldest and have the fewest number of people still using them. These devices also might not have the latest security updates, or might lack the functionality required to run WhatsApp.”

Currently, the messaging app requires iOS 12 or later to work. That means iPhone 5S users running an older operating system must update to keep using WhatsApp on their devices. However, if you’re still using an iPhone 5 or 5C, it’s best to export your chat history before the app stops working.