WhatsApp Could Soon Force You to Upgrade Your iPhone

BY Chandraveer Mathur

Published 23 May 2022

WhatsApp End to End Encrypted

Are you still using an old iPhone? In the coming months, WhatsApp could force you to upgrade or risk losing your ability to use its instant messaging (IM) platform.

Meta-owned WhatsApp is poised to drop support for iOS 10 and iOS 11 in the near future. So, if you’re using an iPhone running these older versions of iOS, you could be forced to buy a new one. The support for the aforementioned iOS builds ends on October 24. So, you need not hurry. You have a few months to save up some money and buy a new iPhone so that you can keep using WhatsApp.

Most of the users affected by this change would be using the iPhone 5 and iPhone 5C. iOS 10 was the last major iOS update these phones received. However, the iPhone 5S users are in the clear this time since they have the option of updating to iOS 12. Anyone at risk of losing access to WhatsApp will be shown a warning that reads:

“WhatsApp will stop supporting this version of iOS after 24 Oct 2022. Please go to Settings > General, then top Software Update to get the latest iOS version.”

WhatsApp’s support page further corroborates the change. It has been updated to suggest that you install the app only on iPhones running iOS 12 or newer versions. However, WhatsApp has not reasoned why it is dropping support for older iOS builds. We believe it is likely due to compatibility issues and to ensure its platform remains secure. Meanwhile, if you are eager to continue using your older iPhone, you could ditch WhatsApp for Telegram. It still supports versions as old as iOS 9 and is more feature rich.

[Via WABetaInfo]

Related Articles

WhatsApp

WhatsApp for iPhone Will No Longer Save Media Shared in Chats with Disappearing Messages Enabled

Anu Joy
WhatsApp

WhatsApp for iPhone Will Soon Restrict You from Forwarding Messages to More Than One Group Chat

Anu Joy
WhatsApp transfer from iPhone to Android

WhatsApp for iPhone Gains Six New Features for Voice Messages

Anu Joy
WhatsApp 2GB file size limit

WhatsApp Spotted Testing Larger 2GB Attachment File Size Limit

Chandraveer Mathur

DEALS

Apr 30, 2014

Build Your Dream App with the iOS 7 Developer Bundle [Deals Hub]

Megan Lopez

We talk a lot about apps that other people have made that may simplify tasks or improve parts of your day or just simply keep you entertained. But even given the wealth of apps available

Read More

MACOS

Jun 13, 2016

‘Apple File System’ Is the Company’s New File System for watchOS, iOS, tvOS, and macOS

Rajesh Pandey

It has long been rumored that Apple is working on a new file system to replace the archaic HFS+ file system that macOS currently uses. The company was expected to announce a new file system

Read More
Apple volunteer

APPLE NEWS

Mar 16, 2015

‘Apple Global Volunteer Program’ will let employees sign up to help local communities

Evan Selleck

Apple is no stranger to donating large sums of money to a cause, or to even help diversification within the tech industry. But now it's aiming to donate some individual human hours as well,

Read More