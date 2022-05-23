Instagram Reveals Refreshed New Visual Identity with a Brighter Icon and New Typography

Meta-owned image sharing platform Instagram hasn’t mustered the resources to develop an iPad app yet, but it has invested in a brand identity refresh this week. In a blog post detailing the three fundamental changes, Instagram announced that its new system is geared towards immersion and inclusivity for the platform’s community.

Instagram has made three noticeable changes to its app. It has “reimagined” the gradient with more vibrant colors to make its logo “feel illuminated and alive.” Secondly, it announced a new app-wide typeface called Instagram Sans. The third significant change is the new layout and design system, which “celebrates creativity, simplicity, and self-expression.”

Vibrant New Logo

Instagram explains that its gradient was reimagined using an “innovative 3D modeling process.” Yes, the gradient still consists of Instagram’s brand colors, but they are now oriented differently. The company has also used more vibrant hues of the colors.

“Through illumination, the gradient signals moments of discovery in our marketing, logo and even in-app as seen in Create mode, stickers and Instagram Story rings.”

Instagram Sans

Instagram’s new typeface for the app will be used a lot more. The company says it will use the font on everything about Instagram, right from the websites to marketing billboards. Instagram creators and users will also be able to use the new typeface in their Stories and Reels. The new typeface, however, remains accessible to a broad international audience.

“We partnered with language experts around the world to adapt the typeface to global scripts, including Arabic, Thai, and Japanese. We want to support all of our creators and community members who push culture forward to express themselves fully in any language they choose.”

Full-Screen Content

The last significant change Instagram highlights in the blog post is its refreshed focus on content. It also took the opportunity to reiterate its focus on creators for the umpteenth time.

“Our new design system puts content at the center, with a focus on simplicity and self-expression. The new marketing layouts for Instagram showcase full-screen imagery, reference the in-app experience, and celebrate the creativity we see from our community every day.”

While Instagram inches ahead in creator-centric efforts, a long-time user request for an iPad app has gone unheard.