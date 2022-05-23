Instagram Reveals Refreshed New Visual Identity with a Brighter Icon and New Typography

BY Chandraveer Mathur

Published 23 May 2022

Instagram Update May 2022

Meta-owned image sharing platform Instagram hasn’t mustered the resources to develop an iPad app yet, but it has invested in a brand identity refresh this week. In a blog post detailing the three fundamental changes, Instagram announced that its new system is geared towards immersion and inclusivity for the platform’s community.

Instagram has made three noticeable changes to its app. It has “reimagined” the gradient with more vibrant colors to make its logo “feel illuminated and alive.” Secondly, it announced a new app-wide typeface called Instagram Sans. The third significant change is the new layout and design system, which “celebrates creativity, simplicity, and self-expression.”

Vibrant New Logo

Instagram explains that its gradient was reimagined using an “innovative 3D modeling process.” Yes, the gradient still consists of Instagram’s brand colors, but they are now oriented differently. The company has also used more vibrant hues of the colors.

“Through illumination, the gradient signals moments of discovery in our marketing, logo and even in-app as seen in Create mode, stickers and Instagram Story rings.”

RELATED :Instagram Head Explains Why It Has Not Launched a Native iPad App Yet

Instagram Sans

Instagram’s new typeface for the app will be used a lot more. The company says it will use the font on everything about Instagram, right from the websites to marketing billboards. Instagram creators and users will also be able to use the new typeface in their Stories and Reels. The new typeface, however, remains accessible to a broad international audience.

“We partnered with language experts around the world to adapt the typeface to global scripts, including Arabic, Thai, and Japanese. We want to support all of our creators and community members who push culture forward to express themselves fully in any language they choose.”

Instagram Sans

Full-Screen Content

The last significant change Instagram highlights in the blog post is its refreshed focus on content. It also took the opportunity to reiterate its focus on creators for the umpteenth time.

“Our new design system puts content at the center, with a focus on simplicity and self-expression. The new marketing layouts for Instagram showcase full-screen imagery, reference the in-app experience, and celebrate the creativity we see from our community every day.”

While Instagram inches ahead in creator-centric efforts, a long-time user request for an iPad app has gone unheard.

[Via Instagram Blog]

Related Articles

20 Best Instagram Reels Tips and Tricks

The Best Instagram Reels Tips and Tricks

Rajesh

Instagram Testing Feed Changes with Posts in Chronological Order

Chandraveer Mathur
Instagram Reels vs TikTok: Detailed Comparison to Find Out Which One is Better

Instagram Reels vs. TikTok Detailed Comparison: Which One is Better?

Rajesh
Instagram

Instagram Will Focus on Videos, Transparency in 2022

Chandraveer Mathur

DEALS

Apr 30, 2014

Build Your Dream App with the iOS 7 Developer Bundle [Deals Hub]

Megan Lopez

We talk a lot about apps that other people have made that may simplify tasks or improve parts of your day or just simply keep you entertained. But even given the wealth of apps available

Read More

MACOS

Jun 13, 2016

‘Apple File System’ Is the Company’s New File System for watchOS, iOS, tvOS, and macOS

Rajesh Pandey

It has long been rumored that Apple is working on a new file system to replace the archaic HFS+ file system that macOS currently uses. The company was expected to announce a new file system

Read More
Apple volunteer

APPLE NEWS

Mar 16, 2015

‘Apple Global Volunteer Program’ will let employees sign up to help local communities

Evan Selleck

Apple is no stranger to donating large sums of money to a cause, or to even help diversification within the tech industry. But now it's aiming to donate some individual human hours as well,

Read More