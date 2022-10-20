Blackmagic is Finally Bringing DaVinci Resolve to the iPad

Blackmagic has announced that its popular video editing app, DaVinci Resolve, will soon be available on iPads.

During the M2 iPad Pro unveiling, Apple showed off the DaVinci Resolve app running on the device. But that was all we got. The tech giant didn’t discuss the app’s features, pricing information, or availability. Well, now we know.

Earlier today, Blackmagic Design announced the new DaVinci Resolve for iPad.

The press release reads:

“Optimized for MultiTouch technology and Apple Pencil, DaVinci Resolve for iPad features support for cut and color pages providing access to DaVinci’s award winning image technology, color finishing tools and latest HDR workflows.”

We’re currently unsure which iPads will be compatible with the video editing app.

However, the announcement suggested that the M2 chip will enhance the experience of creators using the iPadOS version of DaVinci Resolve. Indeed, Blackmagic promised that the app would deliver 4x faster Ultra HD ProRes render performance on the M2 iPad Pro.

While the app may be optimized for Apple Silicon, it could work on any iPad running iPadOS 16. That said, here are some things to expect.

Features of DaVinci Resolve for iPad

The DaVinci Resolve for iPad can create and open the standard project file as the desktop version. But since it will initially feature just the Cut and Color pages, you won’t be getting the full version as the PC or Mac app.

Nevertheless, the iPad app will offer some valuable features for creatives and filmmakers.

For example, it comes with external monitoring support via Apple Studio Display, Pro Display XDR, or an AirPlay display. Along with HDR support on the 12.9-inch iPad, the cut page for editing and the color pages are optimized on the larger tablet.

DaVinci Resolve iPad app will support various file formats, including H.264, H.265, ProRes, and Blackmagic RAW media files.

Users can also import clips directly from the iPad Pro’s internal storage and Photo library. Alternatively, you can add videos from external sources to the app using a USB-C media disk or an iCloud account.

DaVinci Resolve will be available on the App Store for free download in Q4 2022. However, an upgrade will be available as an in-app purchase.