Leak Reveals Info About Apple Watch Series 8 Colors, Design, and More

BY Sriansh

Published 5 Aug 2022

Apple Watch Series 7

A new leak has revealed the design, color, and probable release date of the Apple Watch Series 8.

ShimpApplePro, the leaker who revealed information about Apple debuting pill-and-hole cutout on the iPhone 14 Pro models, has now revealed key details about the Apple Watch Series 8. In the long Twitter thread, ShimpApplePro has revealed that Apple Watch Series 8 will sport a design similar to the currently available Apple Watch Series 7. There will be no design improvement, the tipster claims. 

Moreover, the leaker says that the standard Apple Watch Series 8 will not have a titanium version anymore. Instead, Apple is expected to launch a new higher-end “rugged” model alongside the Series 8. An extensive Bloomberg leak last month revealed that the Cupertino-giant is working on a new model called Apple Watch Pro, which could feature a bigger display, tougher materials, and a new health sensor.

Apple Watch Series 8 colors and variants

According to the leaker’s source, there are no new sensors on the standard Apple Watch Series 8, but the smartwatch may come in different colors than the Series 7. Here are all the color and design details revealed by ShimpApplePro:

  • No design change from Series 7
  • 41mm and 45mm variants
  • Aluminum colors: starlight, midnight, product red, and silver
  • Stainless steel colors: silver, graphite, and gold
  • No titanium version

Apple introduced the starlight color with the M2 MacBook Air earlier this year, and now we could see the company launch the Watch Series 8 in this color. The lack of a more neutral color was noted by Series 7 customers last year, and it seems that Apple is planning to introduce the Starlight variant based on this feedback. 

Thankfully, Apple is targeting to mass produce the Apple Watch Series 8 in late August, which means it could be announced in September alongside the iPhone 14 series. What are your expectations from the Apple Watch Series 8? Let us know in the comments section below!

