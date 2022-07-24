Report: Apple Watch Pro to Feature New Design, Two Health Features Delayed

Apple looks all set to introduce a ‘Pro’ model Apple Watch later this year. According to Bloomberg’s reliable reporter Mark Gurman, Apple is looking to widen its Apple Watch portfolio with the launch of a higher-end, pro model that will sit above its standard models.

The new higher-end Apple Watch would offer premium features compared to the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE 2, which are also expected to launch later this fall. It will feature a bigger display in comparison to the other models — 7% larger, to be precise. Gurman predicts that the Watch would be so much bigger that “it might only appeal to a subset of customers.”

Talking about the design, Gurman says that Apple Watch Pro will feature the first new design since the launch of the Apple Watch Series 4. It will, however, not be the flat-edge design that was expected to be introduced with Apple Watch Series 7. Instead, it will be an “evolution of the current rectangular shape,” but not a circular shape.

Even in terms of build materials, the Apple Watch Pro would be better than the standard models. The report says that the new model will feature a much heftier and rugged case made from a “more durable formulation of titanium”. Thanks to the overall bigger body, the Watch Pro could also feature longer battery life that could last multiple days on a single charge.

However, only one new major health feature is expected to debut on the new model. Just like the Apple Watch Series 8, the higher-end rugged model would only come with a body-temperature sensor. Blood-pressure monitoring is not expected to arrive on the Apple Watch until 2025, while blood-glucose monitoring may not be ready until “nearer to the end of the decade.”

Lastly, talking about the Apple Watch Pro price, Gurman says that it won’t be surprising if the new higher-end model starts at $900 to $999. More information about the product’s pricing could be available in the coming months. How much would you be willing to pay for the “Pro tier Apple Watch? Drop a comment and let us know!

Source: Power On