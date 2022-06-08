Apple Could Be Working on a New 14-Inch M2 iPad Pro

BY Chandraveer Mathur

Published 8 Jun 2022

iPad Unsplash

A leaker on Twitter who accurately leaked one of iPadOS 16’s most prominent features has shared another rumor about the iPad. The leaker says Apple is developing a new 14-inch M2-powered iPad Pro. An upgrade to the 11-inch and 12.9-inch models is also in the pipeline.

Reliable leaker Majin Bu took to Twitter to reveal that according to an anonymous “resource,” Apple is developing a new 14.1-inch variant of the iPad Pro with 512GB of storage and 16GB of RAM. This model would be powered by the M2 chip, alongside revisions of the existing 11-inch and 12.9-inch models.

The new 14-inch M2 iPad Pro would replace the current-generation M1 iPad Pro, first introduced in 2021. Meanwhile, the M2-powered variant of the 12.9-inch model would sport thinner bezels around the display.

Bu claims these larger and more powerful iPads will likely break cover in October or November this year. Answering a query on Twitter, Bu added that the most expensive models could cost upwards of $3,000. While all rumors should be considered with a pinch of salt, Bu’s seem more credible because they accurately predicted the introduction of Stage Manager with iPadOS 16. During development, the Stage Manager was internally known as Apple Mixer.

iPadOS 16 was unveiled alongside the M2 chip at Apple’s annual conference for developers — WWDC 2022. The M2 chip has been introduced to power the latest MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro. Bu believes that just like the M1 chip, the M2 chip will also make its way to the iPad lineup in due course.

