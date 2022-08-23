10th-Gen iPad Could Feature Touch ID in Power Button and Relocated FaceTime Camera

A recent rumor suggests that the 10th-generation iPad could feature two notable changes: Touch ID in the power button and a relocated FaceTime HD camera.

It has been almost a decade since the second-generation iPad launched. Yet, the entry-level iPad hasn’t received a notable design change. Despite the changes to the iPad mini, Air, and Pro, the regular iPad still spots pieces of its original design — a curved edge, massive bezels, and a Home button.

But that could change soon. Earlier in the month, several leaked CAD renders from MySmartPrice revealed the design changes of the upcoming 10th-generation iPad.

While the report still showed massive bezels, it appeared Apple would replace the curved design with a flat-edge shell. The leaked CAD also suggested a slightly slimmer and wider 10th-generation iPad with a Home button. But that may not be entirely true.

A recent rumor from Mac Otakara has confirmed the housing size details from the leaked CAD data. However, the report appears to disagree on a few other changes.

Touch ID in Power Button and FaceTime Camera in Landscape

Makotakara says the upcoming iPad may not feature a typical Home button. Instead, the device will have a top-button Touch ID system, similar to the latest iPad mini.

Without a Home button, we can expect significantly slimmer bezels. In other words, the 10th-generation iPad could feature an edge-to-edge display like the other current iPad lineup. There’s a distinguishing factor.

The publication further suggests that Apple could reposition the device’s FaceTime camera. The report reads:

“There is also information that the FaceTime HD camera will change significantly, and one source says that the FaceTime HD camera may be installed on the right side.”

Based on the report, the reasoning is that the Center Stage reframing feature works better when the device is in a landscape position. So, it makes sense for Apple to relocate the FaceTime HD camera according to its usage.

“However, all of this is speculation and the exact details remain unknown,” the report concluded.