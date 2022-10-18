10th-Generation iPad Announced With New Design, USB-C, A14 Bionic, & More

Apple today officially introduced the new 10th-generation iPad with an all-new design, USB-C charging port, bigger display, and much more. Here’s everything you need to know.

Display and Design

Apple has updated the design of the basic iPad, and the tablet now looks similar to its pricier siblings. The new 10th-generation iPad features a flat-edge design and comes in four new colors: blue, pink, yellow, and silver. The front of the device has also been updated, and the device now features a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display.

Apple says the new display offers a much more beautiful visual experience, with a 2360×1640-pixel resolution, nearly 4 million pixels, 500 nits of brightness, and True Tone technology. Bezels are much smaller than the previous generation, and the new iPad also drops the Touch ID home button in favor of the Lock button embedded scanner, just like the 2020 iPad Air.

RELATED :Apple Announces 2022 Apple TV 4K With A15 Bionic Chip

Processor

Powering the 10th-gen iPad is the A14 Bionic chipset. Apple says the new chipset enables a 20 percent increase in CPU and a 10 percent improvement in graphics over the previous generation. It also comes with a 16-core Neural Engine, boosting machine learning capabilities by up to 80 percent. The new iPad also offers faster wireless connectivity in the form of Wi-Fi 6, which offer 30 percent faster speeds, and 5G network capabilities. It’s also worth noting that the new iPad charges via the USB-C port instead of the Lightning connector.

Cameras

10th-gen iPad is also the first iPad to feature a landscape front-facing camera. “Whether users are on a FaceTime call or recording a video for social media, they will always be looking right toward the camera,” says Apple. For those wondering, the front-facing camera is a 12MP sensor that offers a 122-degree field of view and support for the Center Stage.

There is an upgraded 12MP Wide camera on the back that now supports 4K video recording and 240-fps slo-mo. The new iPad also proves to be a perfect tablet for video calling thanks to the new dual microphone system that is designed to work in unison with the cameras, capturing audio from the camera being used and minimizing distracting background noise.

10th-Gen iPad: Pricing and Availability

Apple has increased the price of the entry-level iPad, and the new 10th-generation model starts at $449 for the Wi-Fi-only model. The Wi-Fi + Cellular variant of the new iPad will retail at a higher price of $599. New color options include blue, pink, yellow, and silver (shown above). Unfortunately, storage configurations still remain at 64GB and 256GB.

Like the M2 iPad Pro, all the variants of the 10th-generation iPad are available for pre-order today, with in-store availability beginning Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Will you be getting the new entry-level iPad? What are your thoughts on the new device? Let us know in the comments section below!