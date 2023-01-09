Report: iOS 17 to Skip Major Features and Changes

BY Sriansh

Published 9 Jan 2023

According to a new report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple will skip major changes on iOS 17. According to the report, Apple is focusing on software and development of its Mixed Reality Headset, called Reality Pro, and hence will skip bringing features to iOS 17. 

While a previous leak suggested that iOS 17 will bring major changes to the Messages app and new AR/VR applications, it seems that the new software will end up being a less significant update than originally planned. Instead, the company could rely on making the software more stable.

The report suggests that Apple’s engineers have been heavily focusing on the development of the Reality Pro headset and its accompanying operating system, xrOS, rather than working on other operating systems such as iOS 17 and iPadOS 17. As a result, iOS 17, which is being called Dawn, is expected to have “fewer major changes than originally planned.” 

It’s worth noting that while the iOS 16 introduced a host of new changes and features, the update has been plagued by stability issues, with many users reporting bugs and glitches. In this context, it makes sense that Apple may choose to focus on improving the stability of its software rather than introducing more new features in iOS 17.

While it’s not uncommon for companies to shift their focus to new products and technologies, it could be disappointing for iPhone users who are expecting significant updates and new features in the next iOS release. It’s worth noting that Gurman’s report is based on internal information, and Apple’s plans could change before the release of iOS 17.

Source: Power On

