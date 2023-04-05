Latest M2 Mac mini Deal Discount Drops Its Price by $100

BY Sriansh

Published 5 Apr 2023

Apple announced the upgraded Mac mini earlier this year, and if you are willing to pick one up, now is the best time to do so! Originally priced at $599, the M2 Mac mini is now available for just $499, thanks to the latest deal on Amazon.

The base variant of the M2 Mac mini with 256 GB storage, 8GB RAM, and silver color is now available for a flat $100 discount on Amazon. The M2 Mac mini is one of the best desktop computers on the market right now. This small machine not only features powerful performance but also allows for seamless multitasking. Plus, it comes with a plethora of ports for your office use. It is a perfect desktop for a range of users, from creating presentations to photo editing to even gaming. 

➤ Amazon — M2 Mac mini [Deal, $100 off]

If you’re looking for some accessories to buy along with your new computer, Amazon is also offering discounts on some of its accessories. The Magic Trackpad, usually priced at $129, is now available for $112 thanks to the latest deal. On other hand, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID has been discounted from $149 to $139.

Amazon — Magic Keyboard with Touch ID [6% off]

Amazon — Magic Mouse [10% off]

Disclaimer: At iJunkie, we strive to bring you the best tech deals to save you money on your purchases. Please note that these deals may only be valid at the time of publication and may no longer be available or out of stock. Thank you for considering iJunkie.

