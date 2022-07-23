Netflix Adds an External Subscription Button to Its iOS App

It is finally (sort of) becoming easier to sign-up for Netflix on iPhone. According to a new report, Netflix has started rolling a new external button in its iOS app that takes the user to its website to finish buying a new subscription.

Last year, Apple announced a major change to its App Store policy and said that it would allow “reader” apps to include special in-app links and buttons. These links would take the user to an external website wherein the user will be able to manage their account and even pay for a subscription from outside the App Store.

With iOS 15.5, Apple integrated the change into the operating system and allowed the developers to apply for External Link Account Entitlement. Only those “reader” apps that are given the Entitlement by Apple would be allowed to include external links. It now seems that Netflix has integrated the new iOS API into its app, as the latest version includes a new button that takes the user to the Netflix website and allows them to buy a subscription from there.

Now, when you tap the subscribe button on the Netflix app, a pop-up saying “you’re about to leave the app and go to an external website” comes up. The pop-up states that purchase will be made outside of the Netflix app, and it is not the responsibility of Apple.

Any accounts or purchases made outside of this app will be managed by the developer “Netflix.” Your App Store account, stored payment methods, and related features, such as subscription management and refund requests, will not be available. Apple is not responsible for the privacy or security of transactions made with this developer.

Tapping on “Continue” takes the user to the Netflix website, wherein they can complete the purchase and subscribe to a plan. Previously, the Netflix app on iOS did not allow users to subscribe to the service directly via the app. Instead, it asked the user to exit the app, sign-up for the service using the web browser or any other device, and then sign in. The new pop-up aims to make the process of subscribing to a Netflix plan a bit faster.

Via: 9to5Mac