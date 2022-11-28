Oceanic+ App Launches Today on the Apple Watch Ultra

Apple announced that the Oceanic+ app will be available on the Apple Watch Ultra starting today, November 28.

During this year’s Fall Event, Apple unveiled a new watch designed specifically for extreme sports. The $800 smartwatch is ideal for recreational scuba diving due to its rugged design, withstanding a depth of up to 40 meters or 130 feet underwater.

Indeed, the Apple Watch Ultra comes with a Depth app to measure specific metrics during underwater activities. These include the water temperature, time, depth, and the session’s maximum depth while you’ve been underwater.

While these metrics are ideal for snorkeling and underwater pool swims, scuba divers require a little more. And that’s where the Oceanic+ app comes in.

Apple partnered with Huish Outdoors — developers of the Oceanic+ app — to bring all the vital features of advanced dive computers to the Apple Watch Ultra. What’s more, smartwatch owners can now access these metrics from today.

“Today, the Oceanic+ app comes to Apple Watch Ultra, turning Apple’s most rugged watch into a fully capable, easy-to-use dive computer,” the tech giant wrote in a press release.

So what should we expect from the app?

Features of the Oceanic+ App on Apple Watch Ultra

The app offers advanced data for divers. Besides indicating a current depth, Oceanic+ provides additional data such as dive time, no-decompression time, water temperature, and time to surface.

You’ll also learn your current ascent speed, maximum depth, and battery levels. The app also has a color-coded safety warning for excessive ascent rates, no-decompression limit, and safety stop guidance. Other features include:

GPS entry and exit Locations

Summary of user's dive profile

Quick access to the dive planner and settings

Haptic feedback and watch face complications for no-fly time

Quick access to current elevation and maximum elevation allowed

Oceanic+ comes with a free plan which offers the essential dive functions, including depth, log of recent dive activities, and time. However, scuba divers that want access to advanced tracking will have to pay $9.99 monthly or $79.99 annually.

The app requires an Apple Watch Ultra running watchOS 9.1 or later.