Latest Samsung Ad Takes a Jab at Apple’s Lack of Foldable iPhone

BY Sriansh

Published 16 Dec 2022

Samsung Ad Mocking Apple Dec 15 2022

Samsung has, yet again, mocked Apple for not launching a foldable iPhone. The company aired a new ad on YouTube asking iPhone users to jump over the fence and switch to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 foldable smartphone.

The ad features a girl who was previously indecisive between Apple and Samsung but ultimately chose the Galaxy Z Flip 4 due to its foldable form factor. “I used to be you, sitting on the fence between Apple and Samsung,” the girl told the guy in the ad. She encourages a guy, who is also considering switching from an iPhone, to make a move and try out the attention-grabbing Galaxy Z Flip 4.

“When you take out your new Galaxy Z Flip 4, people will go crazy over it,” the girl says. “They’ll never leave you alone.” She then gives him one of the phones, and the ad shows that people start approaching him immediately, praising the phone’s form factor. The man decides to switch to Samsung and says, “I could get used to this kind of attention.”

This is not the first time Samsung has criticized Apple for lacking innovative products. Just a couple of months ago, the company released an ad mocking the iPhone’s low-resolution camera sensors compared to Samsung’s S22 Ultra, which features a 108MP camera sensor. 

Foldable smartphones have been a hot topic in the tech industry, with many brands, including Samsung, releasing their own versions. Apple, on the other hand, has yet to release a foldable iPhone, causing some speculation among consumers and industry experts. With the new ad, it seems that Samsung is trying to appeal to those on the fence between the two tech giants and convince them to switch to their side.

