Apple’s Upcoming iPhone 14 Lacks Innovation, Says Samsung

Apple will officially introduce the iPhone 14 lineup in a week’s time. Now that flurry of leaks and rumors has given us an idea of what we can expect from the next Apple event, Samsung has debuted an ad saying that the upcoming iPhone 14 will lack “innovation.”

The ad, entitled “Buckle Up,” highlights some of the key features of the Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy Z Flip 4 that are currently unavailable on the iPhone. It talks about how the features “the highest resolution in a smartphone” and “moon photography” will be in someone else’s pocket. The ad also highlights the Galaxy Z Flip 4’s flip form factor.

These innovations are “not coming soon” to an ‌iPhone‌ near you, the 30-second ad concludes.

This is not the first time Samsung is taking a dig at Apple. Back in 2018, Samsung published an ad mocking the iPhone X’s notch and lack of an under-display fingerprint scanner. In the latest ad, Samsung mocks the lack of a folding form factor or 108MP rear camera, both of which are not rumored to come on the latest iPhones.

While Apple is not expected to debut a 108MP camera sensor on the iPhone 14 Pro, it will reportedly bump the image sensor to 48MP. The new sensor may not have the same 100x Space Zoom capabilities as the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, but it should still be able to compete with the other flagship smartphones.

Would you prefer Samsung’s smartphone due to its 108MP camera sensor? Do you think megapixel-count matters more than image processing and quality? Let us know in the comments section below!

Via: MacRumors