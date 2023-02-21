Sonos to Launch New Era Speakers to Compete with HomePod

BY Dave Johnson

Published 21 Feb 2023

Sonos Era

Sonos is set to release new smart speakers, the Sonos Era 300 and 100, to compete with Apple’s HomePod. 

The famous speaker company, Sonos, is reportedly finalizing a pair of new smart speakers in the coming weeks. Furthermore, the online publication The Verge obtained the product’s marketing images and pricing information. 

Here’s a breakdown of what we know so far. 

Everything You Should Know about Sonos Era 300

RELATED :Microsoft Says Siri Isn’t New, They’ve Done It Before

 

The Era 300 is the Sonos flagship speaker with six drivers that push the sound out in all four directions. Furthermore, you can combine a stereo pair of the smart speaker with the Arc or second-generation Beam to get rearward surround sound and upward-firing audio.

Besides coming with a USB-C line-in, the smart speakers offer connectivity options such as Wi-Fi 6 support, Bluetooth playback, and AirPlay 2 support. 

According to Chris Welch of The Verge, Sonos designed the Era 300 to highlight music in spatial audio. However, Welch notes that the speaker won’t support the Dolby Atmos songs in the Apple Music catalog for now, meaning Apple and Sonos haven’t reached an agreement.  

“This could always change in the coming weeks or by the time the Era 300 hits shelves,” says Welch.

Sonos is expected to price the Era 300 in the ballpark of $450. 

Everything You Should Know About Sonos Era 100

Sonos Era 100

Unlike Era 300, Sonos Era 100 isn’t designed for spatial audio. As a result, the smart speaker is rounder and lacks the upward-firing drivers in the flagship model. 

Despite this limitation, the Era 100 is still quite an improvement over the Sonos One. 

Indeed, Welch described the new speakers as “an evolved Sonos One with (ideally) better performance.” That’s because the Era 100 has a larger mid-woofer for improved bass and an additional tweeter for true stereo sound. 

The smart speaker offers connectivity options such as AirPlay 2, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi streaming, and USB-C. It’s also expected to cost roughly $250.  

Welch says the Sonos Era 300 and Era 100 should include Sonos Voice Control and Amazon Alexa Voice assistants. However, he notes no mention of Google Assistant support in Sonos’ internal marketing material.

Both speakers should be available in black and white colors starting in late March 2023. 

Related Articles

Yet Another Physical Keyboard Add-On for iPhone Unveiled

Andy

Turn Your iPhone Into a Universal Remote Control With Rē

Andy

Is Blaming Apple’s iPhone for AT&T’s Network Woes Justified?

Andy

AT&T Releases iPhone App to Let Subscribers Mark the Patchy Spots

Andy
must-have-ipad-pro-pencil-apps-featured

IPAD PRO 2

Oct 30, 2016

11 Must Have Apps for Apple Pencil and iPad Pro Users

Khamosh Pathak

iPad Pro is a beast of a machine. Yes, it runs iOS but don’t let that fool you. iOS has many ways to be productive and for doing creative work. Granted, it’s different

Read More

MACOS

Jun 13, 2016

‘Apple File System’ Is the Company’s New File System for watchOS, iOS, tvOS, and macOS

Rajesh Pandey

It has long been rumored that Apple is working on a new file system to replace the archaic HFS+ file system that macOS currently uses. The company was expected to announce a new file system

Read More
Apple volunteer

APPLE NEWS

Mar 16, 2015

‘Apple Global Volunteer Program’ will let employees sign up to help local communities

Evan Selleck

Apple is no stranger to donating large sums of money to a cause, or to even help diversification within the tech industry. But now it's aiming to donate some individual human hours as well,

Read More

Want to know more about apple Products

We launch new articles subscribe and get updated. MAX 1 email a week. No spam, ever.

Cancel