Apple Watch Ultra, Watch Series 8, Watch SE 2 Battery Capacities Revealed

Apple revealed its Apple Watch Series 8, Watch Ultra, and second-generation Watch SE last week. During the launch, Apple touted that the Watch Ultra features the best-ever battery life on an Apple Watch yet. And now, a new leak has revealed the actual battery capacities of all the latest Apple Watch models.

The report by MySmartPrice is based on the data retrieved from the Chinese certification database. It reveals that the Apple Watch Ultra features a 76% larger battery compared to the 45mm and 92% bigger than the 41mm Series 8 model. On the other hand, the Apple Watch Series 8 features the same (more or less) battery capacity as the last generation Series 7.

The actual battery size of the Apple Watch Ultra is 542mAh, while the 45mm Apple Watch Series 8 features a 308mAh battery. Apple Watch SE 2, as expected, features the smallest batteries of all the smartwatches introduced last week. The following table shows the battery capacities of all the latest Apple Watch models in terms of mAh:

Model Battery Apple Watch SE (40mm) 245 mAh Apple Watch SE (44mm) 296 mAh Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm) 282 mAh Apple Watch Series 8 (45mm) 308 mAh Apple Watch Ultra 542 mAh

The documents, alongside revealing the battery capacities of the latest Apple Watch models, have also confirmed that the ‌Apple Watch Series 8‌ features the same CPU as the Series 6 and 7.

Apple claims that the Watch Ultra can last up to 36 hours on a single charge. Users can even get up to 60 hours with Low Power mode enabled. However, if you solely rely on LTE, Apple says that you’ll notice a significant drop in battery life, with the Watch Ultra lasting only 18 hours on a single charge.

Source: MySmartPrice