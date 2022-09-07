Apple Unveils Apple Watch Series 8 Alongside a new Apple Watch SE

BY Dave Johnson

Published 7 Sep 2022

Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 8

Earlier today, Apple introduced the Apple Watch Series 8 and a new Apple Watch SE. Here’s a breakdown of the latest smartwatches. 

The Apple Watch SE: Advanced Features at an Affordable Price

The new Apple Watch SE comes with several upgrades at a low price. 

These include the S8 SiP advanced dual-core processor — the same as the Series 8 and the Apple Watch Ultra. Besides the new processor, the entry-level Apple Watch also has Crash Detection and International roaming. 

Although the new Apple Watch SE looks the same as the previous generation, it now has a redesigned nylon composite material back case. As a result, the new watch is lighter than ever.

The Apple Watch SE is available in 40 and 44-mm aluminum cases. Also, the color options include midnight, starlight, and silver. 

RELATED :Apple Could Show Search Ads in Apple Maps From Next Year

Apple Watch Series 8: A Familiar Watch Gets a New Sensor

The Apple Watch Series 8 has a similar design as its predecessor. It has similar capabilities, such as an Always-On Retina display, an ECG app, and an 18-hour battery life. 

However, the new Apple Watch now has temperature-sensing capabilities, which unlocks various new features. 

Using the temperature-sensing functionality, women can now receive retrospective ovulation estimates. The new sensor can also work with watchOS 9 to provide an improved period prediction. 

Here are other features of the Apple Watch Series 8. 

Crash Detection

The new Apple Watch comes with Crash Detection to detect and deliver accurate car crash alerts. In addition to the precise signals, the feature allows the Apple Watch to dial emergency services when an accident victim is unresponsive after a 10-second countdown. 

Crash Detection leverages an advanced sensor-fusion algorithm and a new accelerometer and gyroscope to detect car crashes. It also uses the iPhone’s GPS, barometer, and microphone to identify unique patterns in severe impacts. 

Low Power Mode

The Apple Watch Series 8’s Low Power Mode promises to extend battery life to 36 hours. 

That’s because the new battery optimization settings temporarily disable or limit specific sensors and features on the watch. These include the workout autostart, Always-On Retina display, and heart health notifications. 

Case and Color Types

Like the previous generation, the Apple Watch Series 8 comes in aluminum and stainless steel cases. 

For the aluminum case, the available colors include starlight, midnight, silver, and (PRODUCT)RED. On the other hand, the Apple Watch Series 8’s stainless steel case version offers graphite, gold, and silver colors. 

Pricing and Availability

Buyers can order the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE today, with the price starting at $399 and $249, respectively. However, the watch won’t be available until Friday, September 16. 

