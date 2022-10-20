YouTube Hikes Premium Family Plan Price to $22.99/month

YouTube has increased the price of its Premium subscription for those on the Family plan. The service that used to cost $17.99 per month will cost $5 higher, i.e., $22.99 per month.

YouTube is in the news for all the wrong reasons these days. The company was first said to be testing 11 unskippable ads for non-paying customers. Then, reports emerged that the company might ask users to pay for 4K streaming. The experiments have, thankfully, ended, and the company won’t ask users to pay for 4K video streaming. However, it is true that the company is raising the prices of its YouTube Premium subscription for those on the Family Plan.

Customers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, have received an email from YouTube that the Premium family plan will now cost 30% higher. On a support page, Google does note that it will notify customers at least 30 days ahead of a price change. However, if you’re a new subscriber, the new rates apply starting today.

We created YouTube Premium to provide an uninterrupted YouTube experience, so you can get closer to the videos, creators, and music artists that you love. To continue delivering great service and features, we will be increasing your Premium family plan price from $17.99/month to $22.99/month. This change will take place on your next billing cycle starting on or after November 21, 2022. To check the status of your account and billing information, go to your Settings > Purchases and Memberships page. All members have the flexibility to pause or cancel anytime here.

In the email, YouTube doesn’t specify why the prices are going up. It just notes that it is a necessary change to “continue delivering great service and features.” It is, however, worth noting that YouTube Premium has held the same cost since 2018. Thankfully, the price of the Individual YouTube Premium plan remains the same, i.e., $11.99 per month.

