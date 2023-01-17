Apple to Unveil Larger HomePod ‘Soon,’ Says Gurman

Apple is working to launch the next-generation HomePod “fairly soon,” according to well-known Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman. The new version will be a successor to the original HomePod and not the HomePod Mini.

Apple discontinued the original HomePod in March 2021 due to underwhelming sales. Despite the discontinuation, the high-quality smart speaker still has many fans. There have been rumors circulating about the return of a new full-size HomePod for some time. And now, according to Mark Gurman, it could launch “fairly soon.”

Gurman has previously stated that he does not expect the new HomePod to be “revolutionary,” but it will have a more competitive price, an updated touch control panel on the top, and the S8 chip from the latest Apple Watch models. This will make the HomePod more competitive in the market and could attract more buyers.

Not only Mark Gurman, but Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has also stated that Apple has been working on an updated version of the HomePod that could launch in Q1 2023. This means that we could see the launch of the next-generation HomePod sooner than expected (perhaps today?).

Apple is rumored to introduce new products today, including the new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with updated M2 Pro and M2 Max chipsets. In addition to the new MacBook Pro models, the company could also introduce a new Mac mini model with the M2 processor. Perhaps, we could see the company launch new model of the full-size HomePod alongside the new Mac models? Who knows.

Nonetheless, it seems that Apple is working hard to bring a new and improved HomePod to the market. With a more competitive price, updated features, and the latest technology, the next-generation HomePod could be a game-changer in the smart speaker market.

Source: Twitter