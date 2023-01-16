Apple Could Make a Product Announcement Tomorrow

BY Dave Johnson

Published 16 Jan 2023

Product announcement

A recent report suggests that Apple could make its first product announcement of the year tomorrow — on Tuesday, January 17. 

Apple doesn’t typically announce new products in the first month of the year, which is not surprising. The tech giant often enjoys favorable Phone sales from its release day to the following year’s spring. 

However, that may not be the case this year. 

According to leaker Jon Prosser, Apple will announce a new product tomorrow, Tuesday, January 17, through a press release on its website. Indeed, the tweet on the Front Page Tech Twitter account reads, “keep an eye on Apple’s newsroom tomorrow.”

While MacRumours corroborated Prosser’s report, it was slightly different. The publication claims that the product announcement could occur later in the week. 

MacRumors has also learned Apple will hold briefings later this week with members of the press and media on the new devices ahead of review embargoes for the new products lifting next week,” says Sami Fathi. 

So what should we expect? 

Apple Product Announcement: What to Expect

Prosser did not reveal details of the product announcement. But Fathi believes it could be one of the several products that Apple is expected to release shortly. 

For example, a previous Ming-Chi Kuo report initially claimed that the tech giant would announce its VR headset in January 2023. However, the Apple analyst has since taken back that report, saying the software needs more time for development. 

The product announcement could feature an M2-series chip update — maybe the M2 Pro and M2 Max iterations of the MacBook Pro. But that’s also unlikely, according to a recent Mark Gurman report. Gurman believes Apple won’t announce the updated 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros until late 2023.

That said, Prosser has maintained an excellent record with last-minute leaks. So while we’re sure that something big is coming tomorrow, we can’t tell what it is exactly. 

Hopefully, it would be a little more exciting than a Ted Lasso season 3 trailer.

