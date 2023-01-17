Apple today officially debuted the new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. Apple tends to launch its products with some new wallpapers, and the 2023 MacBook Pro series is no different. Even before the new Macs make it to the hands of the public, the new 2023 MacBook Pro wallpapers have been extracted and made available for download for your devices.

The new MacBook Pro features Apple’s most advanced M2 Pro and M2 Max chipsets. Apple says the new MacBook Pros offer up to 6x faster performance, 96GB of RAM, and much more. In addition to offering improved internals, the new Macs come with better wireless connectivity, thanks to Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

In the official press release, you may have noticed that Apple showcased the new wallpapers in the imagery used to introduce the product. Thanks to Twitter user Ian Zelbo, the new 2023 MacBook Pro wallpapers are available for all devices in high quality.

Download: 2023 M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pro Wallpapers in 4K

This means that even if you don’t plan on buying the new device, you can download and use these wallpapers on your existing devices, such as Mac, iPhone, and even iPad. The device features two new wallpapers, each showcasing the same design but with distinct color variations. Without further ado, here are the new MacBook Pro wallpapers:

You can download the above-attached images by long pressing on a specific image. As an alternative, you can also download these wallpapers using the link given below.

➤ Download — Google Drive | Telegram

What are your thoughts on the new wallpapers? Which one is your favorite? Let us know in the comments section below!