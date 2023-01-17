Apple’s New M2 Pro/Max Macbook Pro With up to 96GB RAM Now Official

After weeks and months of leaks and rumors, Apple officially announced the new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips today. The new MacBook Pros offer up to 6x faster performance, 96GB of RAM, and much more. Here’s everything you need to know about the new MacBook Pro.

As expected, the new 2023 MacBook Pros are powered by the M2 Pro and M2 Max chipsets. Apple says these new chipsets offer improved performance and efficiency, offering up to 22 hours of battery life on a single charge. “Users looking to upgrade from Intel-based Mac models will experience even more dramatic improvements in performance, battery life, connectivity, and overall productivity,” says Apple.

MacBook Pro with M2 Pro Chipset

Taking a closer look at the M2 Pro MacBook Pro, this variant of the Mac features a powerful 10- or 12-core CPU. This means you get up to eight high-performance and four high-efficiency cores, offering up to 20 percent greater performance over M1 Pro MacBook Pro. It also boasts a significant upgrade in RAM capabilities, with 200GB/s of unified memory bandwidth and up to 32GB of unified memory.

GPU has also got a massive upgrade. It features a next-generation GPU with up to 19 cores, providing a 30 percent boost in graphics performance. The Neural Engine has also been improved, now 40 percent faster, making machine learning tasks such as video analysis and image processing more efficient. The new media engine enables accelerated video playback, and it also consumes less power while encoding.

MacBook Pro with M2 Max Chipset

The MacBook Pro with M2 Max takes performance to new heights with its massive GPU that boasts up to 38 cores, providing a 30 perceny increase in graphics performance over the M1 Max. It also features an impressive 400GB/s of unified memory bandwidth, double that of the M2 Pro, and up to 96GB of unified memory, enabling even the most intensive graphics workloads.

It features a 12-core CPU with a combination of high-performance and high-efficiency cores, delivering a 20 percent performance boost over the M1 Max. Similar to the M2 Pro MacBook Pro, the M2 Max model features an advanced media engine offering twice the ProRes acceleration for lightning-fast media playback and transcoding.

In addition to the new chipsets, the new MacBook Pro offers Wi-Fi 6E connectivity as well as advanced HDMI connectivity, supporting 8K displays for the first time. Apple says the new MacBook Pro supports 8K displays up to 60Hz and 4K displays up to 240Hz. In addition to the HDMI port, the MacBook Pro also features three Thunderbolt 4 ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, an SDXC card slot, and MagSafe 3 charging.

Pricing and Availability

The new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro are available to order today. They will start arriving at the customers’ doorsteps starting January 24, 2023. The new 14-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro starts at $1,999, while the 16-inch variant has been priced at $2,499.

Source: Apple