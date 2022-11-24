How to Watch FIFA World Cup Live on Your iPhone, iPad, or Mac

Amid all the controversies, the 2022 FIFA World Cup is officially underway in Qatar. We are only the first week into the biggest sports event in the world, and we have already seen major upsets, like Saudi Arabia beating Argentina by 2-1. Needless to say, it’s going to a roller-coaster ride in the next few weeks in Qatar. You don’t need to travel to a Middle East country to catch the action live. Thanks to several streaming apps, you can easily watch the FIFA World Cup on your iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

FIFA World Cup Groups

FIFA has divided 32 teams into 8 groups. The top two teams from each group will reach the Round of 16. If there is a tie between two teams, FIFA will consider the goal difference to pick a team to send to the knockout stage.

Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands

Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands Group B: England, Iran, USA, Wales

England, Iran, USA, Wales Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland Group D: France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia

France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia Group E: Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan

Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea

FIFA World Cup Stadiums

Qatar only had one football stadium in 2010 (when the country was awarded to host the 2022 World Cup). The country built seven more stadiums from scratch and renovated the existing one to modern standards. Most stadiums have 40,000 capacities to accommodate football fans, while the Lusail Stadium is the biggest one among all, with an 80,000 capacity. It will also host the FIFA World Cup final.

Lusail Stadium (80,000 capacity)

Al Bayt Stadium (60,000 capacity)

Stadium 974 (40,000 capacity)

Khalifa International Stadium (45,400 capacity)

Education City Stadium (40,000 capacity)

AI Thumama Stadium (40,000 capacity)

AI Janoub Stadium (40,000 capacity)

Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium (40,000 capacity)

Watch FIFA World Cup on iPhone or iPad in the US

FOX network will stream the entire FIFA World Cup online in the US. The company’s FOX Sports channel is available on several streaming apps, including Sling TV, fuboTV, YouTube TV, and Hulu. Let’s check them out.

Sling TV

Sling TV pricing starts at $40 per month. The company is offering a 50% discount on all new signups. You can get started for $20 and enjoy 35+ live TV channels, including FOX Sports. Every Sling TV plan also offers 50 hours of DVR storage and up to three simultaneous streams. You can download the official Sling TV app on your iPhone or iPad and start cheering for your favorite team.

Download – Sling TV

YouTube TV

Google’s YouTube TV is an ideal streaming service to catch all the FIFA World Cup games live on iPhone or iPad. It carries 85+ live TV channels and offers unlimited DVR storage. The pricing starts at $64.99 per month. New signups can get a free trial of two weeks too. You can’t go wrong with this one if you plan to cut the cord in the future.

Download – YouTube TV

fuboTV

fuboTV has the highest number of live TV channels (250+) among all its rivals. It includes all the sports channels, including FOX Sports, to watch FIFA World Cup on iPhone or Mac. There are several plans to choose from. You should be completely fine with the base plan to stream FOX Sport on your iPhone on the go.

Download – fuboTV

Hulu + Live TV

Hulu’s highest plan has 75+ live TV channels in the library. It includes FOX Sports to stream all the football matches on iPhone, iPad, or Mac. You do get subscriptions to Disney+ and ESPN+ streaming services. Download Hulu on your iPhone using the link below and start FIFA World Cup live feed without cable.

Download – Hulu

Watch FIFA World Cup on iPhone or iPad in Canada

TSN will air the entire FIFA World Cup in Canada. The company’s official apps are available on Android, iPhone, and all leading TV brands. The subscription is priced at CA$19.99 per month or CA$199.99 per year. Aside from FIFA World Cup, you can stream major sports events like NBA, NFL, Bundesliga, and more with your TSN subscription.

Download – TSN

Stream FIFA World Cup on iPhone or iPad in the UK

UK’s iconic network, BBC, will stream every FIFA World Cup game in the country. Mobile users must use the BBC iPlayer app on iPhone or iPad to catch the on-ground action. The good thing is you don’t require any subscription to watch FIFA. BBC iPlayer is free to download and use.

Download – BBC iPlayer

Stream FIFA World Cup on iPhone or iPad in Germany

Public service broadcaster ZDF will stream most FIFA World Cup matches in Germany. ZDF will air Germany’s group stage games, round of 16 matches, and semi-final (if they reach, of course). You can use the company’s live TV app or the official website.

Download – ZDF

Watch FIFA World Cup on iPhone or iPad in France

TF1 is one of the popular domestic networks in France. Eligible subscribers can use the company’s official MYTF1 app on the App Store to watch FIFA World Cup games on iPhone or iPad. Mac users need to use the TF1 official website to catch the on-ground action live at home.

Download – MYTF1

Watch FIFA World Cup on iPhone or iPad in Spain

Mediaset España remains FIFA’s official broadcaster in Spain. The company’s Mitele – TV on demand app is available on the Apple App Store to download. You must subscribe to one of the Mitele plans to enable FIFA World Cup streaming for your account.

Download – Mitele – TV on demand

Past FIFA World Cup Winners

Here are the previous ten winners of the FIFA World Cup.

1982 – Italy

1986 – Argentina

1990 – West Germany

1994 – Brazil

1998 – France

2002 – Brazil

2006 – Italy

2010 – Spain

2014 – Germany

2018 – France

Enjoy Football on the Go

Thanks to several streaming services worldwide, you don’t need to stick to your television to cheer for your favorite team in the FIFA World Cup. You can also use sports streaming websites to watch the World Cup live, but streaming content from unofficial sources may not be legal in your region. You should only proceed with caution.

If you cannot watch the matches live, check out the best FIFA World Cup apps for your iPhone to stay up to date with the latest happenings.