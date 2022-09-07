iOS 16 and watchOS 9 Release Date Announced

At its ‘Far Out’ iPhone 14 launch event, Apple announced the public release date of iOS 16 and watchOS 9. Both of the operating systems have been under beta testing for the last few months, with Apple releasing eight beta builds so far. The company has also confirmed the delay in the public release of iPadOS 16, which it says will be available for download ‘later in the fall.’

iOS 16 Release Date

Apple generally tends to release the stable public version of the next iOS release a week after its iPhone launch event, which is what it is doing this year as well. Apple will release iOS 16 to the public on September 12.

iOS 16 comes with tons of features, including a customizable Lock Screen, improvements to first-party apps, Shared Photo Library, redesigned Home app, and much more.

iOS 16 is compatible with the following iPhones:

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Mini

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11

2020 iPhone SE

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 8

It is worth noting that iOS 16 is compatible only with the iPhone 8 and models released after it. Apple has dropped support for many of the older iPhones with this release, including the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, and original iPhone SE.

watchOS 9 Release Date

watchOS 9 packs several new exciting features, including Fitness improvements, better sleep tracking, a medicine tracker, new watch faces, better Siri UI, a new battery widget, and more. Check out the best watchOS 9 Apple Watch features here.

watchOS 9 is compatible with the following Apple Watch Models:

Apple Watch Series 4

Apple Watch Series 5

Apple Watch Series 6

Apple Watch SE

Apple Watch Series 7

Notably, Apple has dropped support for the Apple Watch Series 3 with watchOS 9. Nonetheless, this move isn’t surprising since the Apple Watch 3 was already getting old and couldn’t run apps and watchOS software smoothly. Apple will release watchOS 9 for all compatible Apple Watch models on September 12 alongside iOS 16.

Are you looking forward to the release of iOS 16 and watchOS 9? Which new feature are you excited about the most? Drop a comment and let us know!