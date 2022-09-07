iOS 16 and watchOS 9 Release Date Announced

BY Sriansh

Published 7 Sep 2022

iOS 16

At its ‘Far Out’ iPhone 14 launch event, Apple announced the public release date of iOS 16 and watchOS 9. Both of the operating systems have been under beta testing for the last few months, with Apple releasing eight beta builds so far. The company has also confirmed the delay in the public release of iPadOS 16, which it says will be available for download ‘later in the fall.’

iOS 16 Release Date

Apple generally tends to release the stable public version of the next iOS release a week after its iPhone launch event, which is what it is doing this year as well. Apple will release iOS 16 to the public on September 12

iOS 16 comes with tons of features, including a customizable Lock Screen, improvements to first-party apps, Shared Photo Library, redesigned Home app, and much more. 

iOS 16 is compatible with the following iPhones:

  • iPhone 13 Pro Max
  • iPhone 13 Pro
  • iPhone 13
  • iPhone 13 Mini
  • iPhone 12 Pro Max
  • iPhone 12 Pro
  • iPhone 12
  • iPhone 12 mini
  • iPhone 11 Pro Max
  • iPhone 11 Pro
  • iPhone 11
  • 2020 iPhone SE
  • iPhone XS Max
  • iPhone XS
  • iPhone XR
  • iPhone X
  • iPhone 8 Plus
  • iPhone 8

It is worth noting that iOS 16 is compatible only with the iPhone 8 and models released after it. Apple has dropped support for many of the older iPhones with this release, including the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, and original iPhone SE.

RELATED :Apple Releases iOS 14.8.1 with Security Fixes for Those Not Wanting to Update to iOS 15

watchOS 9 Release Date

watchOS 9 packs several new exciting features, including Fitness improvements, better sleep tracking, a medicine tracker, new watch faces, better Siri UI, a new battery widget, and more. Check out the best watchOS 9 Apple Watch features here.

watchOS 9 is compatible with the following Apple Watch Models:

  • Apple Watch Series 4
  • Apple Watch Series 5
  • Apple Watch Series 6
  • Apple Watch SE
  • Apple Watch Series 7

Notably, Apple has dropped support for the Apple Watch Series 3 with watchOS 9. Nonetheless, this move isn’t surprising since the Apple Watch 3 was already getting old and couldn’t run apps and watchOS software smoothly. Apple will release watchOS 9 for all compatible Apple Watch models on September 12 alongside iOS 16.

Are you looking forward to the release of iOS 16 and watchOS 9? Which new feature are you excited about the most? Drop a comment and let us know!

Related Articles

iOS 14.5 on iPhone 12

iOS 14.8 References Spotted in Latest Xcode 13 Beta

Sanuj Bhatia

Apple Stops Signing iOS 14.7, Downgrading from iOS 14.7.1 No Longer Possible

Rajesh Pandey

iOS 14.7.1 Patches Zero-Day Exploit Used by NSO’s Pegasus Spyware

Rajesh Pandey

iOS 14.7.1 and iPadOS 14.7.1 Download Available Now

Sanuj Bhatia
must-have-ipad-pro-pencil-apps-featured

IPAD PRO 2

Oct 30, 2016

11 Must Have Apps for Apple Pencil and iPad Pro Users

Khamosh Pathak

iPad Pro is a beast of a machine. Yes, it runs iOS but don’t let that fool you. iOS has many ways to be productive and for doing creative work. Granted, it’s different

Read More

MACOS

Jun 13, 2016

‘Apple File System’ Is the Company’s New File System for watchOS, iOS, tvOS, and macOS

Rajesh Pandey

It has long been rumored that Apple is working on a new file system to replace the archaic HFS+ file system that macOS currently uses. The company was expected to announce a new file system

Read More
Apple volunteer

APPLE NEWS

Mar 16, 2015

‘Apple Global Volunteer Program’ will let employees sign up to help local communities

Evan Selleck

Apple is no stranger to donating large sums of money to a cause, or to even help diversification within the tech industry. But now it's aiming to donate some individual human hours as well,

Read More

Want to know more about apple Products

We launch new articles subscribe and get updated. MAX 1 email a week. No spam, ever.

Cancel