iOS 16 Beta 8 Download Available Now

Apple today released the eighth beta of iOS 16 to developers. The iOS 16 Beta 8 comes only five days after Apple seeded the seventh beta of iOS 16 last week.

You can download the latest iOS 16 Beta 8 on your iPhone by navigating to Settings > General > Software Update. The update should show up on your iPhone if the developer beta profile is installed on your device. However, if you are on the public beta channel, you will get the update within the next 24 hours. We will update this post as and when the public beta build is released.

While iOS 16 betas are meant for developers to test new features before the release of the stable version in the fall, Apple has already fixed almost all the issues found since the first release. Several bugs have also been fixed in iOS 16 Beta 8. Despite this, we recommend you to wait for the Release Candidate of iOS 16, which should be available next week.

It is worth noting that iOS 16 is compatible only with the iPhone 8 and models released after it. Apple has dropped support for many of the older iPhones with this release, including the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, and original iPhone SE.

Announced back in June 2022, iOS 16 brings a new revamped Lock Screen, Shared iCloud Photo Library, improvements to first-party apps, such as Messages, Mail, and much more. With previous iOS 16 beta builds, Apple added several changes to the operating system, including battery percentage in the status bar for iPhones with a notch, new screenshot options, and much more. It now remains to be seen what the latest iOS 16 beta build brings.

Apple is hosting its ‘Far Out’ event next month to announce iPhone 14 series and Apple Watch Series 8. While we already know what the new version brings to the table, we expect to hear more about iOS 16 at the event. Have you installed the latest update on your iOS device? Drop a comment and let us know!