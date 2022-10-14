Netflix ‘Basic With Ads’ Plan Announced for $6.99 Per Month

After months and months of waiting, Netflix has officially launched its ‘Basic with Ads’ plan. The plan will be available starting November 3 (9 am PT) and cost $6.99 per month. It will be available in 12 countries, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Spain, the UK, and the US.

Netflix’s ‘Basic with Ads’ plan allows the user to watch all the content in its library without spending much. It costs $6.99 per month, $3 lower than the basic plan, and lets users watch its entire library of TV shows and movies, albeit with ads. This will consist of both pre-roll and mid-roll advertisements, which means you’ll see ads before your show or movie starts to play and in the middle of the content.

The company says that an ad will be 15 or 30 seconds in length, and a user will see an average of 4 to 5 minutes of ads per hour. Thankfully, the video streaming quality for both Basic and Basic with Ads plan has been bumped to 720p from 480p.

The plan comes with some restrictions, though. First of all, users won’t be able to download content offline on their devices. Moreover, the company says that users won’t be able to see a limited number of movies & TV shows won’t be available due to licensing restrictions.

Other plans remain the same. The Basic plan, which costs $9.99 a month, allows the users to watch on one device at a time at up to 720p streaming quality. The standard plan costs $15.49 a month and lets users watch on two devices at a time at up to 1080p quality. Finally, the Premium plan costs $19.99 a month and allows the user to watch on 4 devices simultaneously at up to 4K streaming quality.

While the $19.99 per month plan offers the most, the new $6.99/month plan is a great option for those who are just casual Netflix consumers. Are you considering subscribing to the new Netflix ‘Basic with Ads’ plan? Comment below.

Source: Netflix